Children’s puppet theatre Gluttonous Easter at CCM

MACAU, March 23 - The Macao Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, presents The Very Hungry Caterpillar, a puppet theatre based on arguably the most popular children’s book of all time. After last summer’s postponement due to pandemic constraints, the worldwide famous little caterpillar and his friends will finally stroll around CCM’s stage. The production was rescheduled for this Easter in seven shows running from the 14th through the 17th of April at the Small auditorium (Thursday to Sunday).

Inspired on the well-known stories created by Eric Carle, The Very Hungry Caterpillar plunges kids and families in a parade of 70 plus colourful puppets, all of the characters imagined by the American illustrator throughout a career that lasted more than half a century. The illustrated book that launched Carle sold over 50 million copies and was created with a mix of tissue-paper collages and drawings, the same techniques he used for best-selling stories like Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, 10 Little Rubber Ducks or the Very Lonely Firefly. Leaping from the book pages onto the stage, this theatre for children aged two or above was created by acclaimed Australian/American producer Jonathan Rockefeller, and is now produced by the Shanghai based company.

Presented in English with Chinese surtitles, The Very Hungry Caterpillar will be staged at CCM’s Small Auditorium in four consecutive days. Tickets will be on sale from March 24 (Thursday) at CCM’s box office and Macao Ticketing Network, with numerous discounts available. IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and implementing appropriate measures for cultural activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention efforts of the SAR Government, all participants must wear face masks, undergo temperature checks, scan the Venue QR Code (venue code) for visit record and present a valid ‘Macao Health Code’ of the day, maintain social distance, and cooperate with the relevant anti-epidemic and crowd control measures. For further information and ticketing, please visit www.ccm.gov.mo or call the credit card ticketing hotline on (853) 2840 0555.