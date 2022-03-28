Guardian Fleet Services Adds COO to Executive Team
Guardian Fleet Services of West Palm Beach, FL, the Southeast's largest towing company, has appointed Thomas Tedford as chief operating officer.
I am very excited to join the team. I'm excited about the future and what it holds.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Fleet Services Inc. of West Palm Beach, FL, has added a chief operating officer to its executive team. Thomas Tedford, a towing and recovery industry veteran, was named chief operating officer of Guardian Fleet Services effective this week. Tedford brings 35 years of towing and recovery experience to the helm of Guardian Fleet Services, the largest commercial towing, recovery, and specialized transportation fleet company in the Southeast.
— Thomas Tedford
He rounds out the Guardian Fleet Services executive team, including CEO Geoff Russell, President Scotty Crockett, CFO Mike Welch, Vice President Mark Kara, and Vice President Sean Loscalzo, who is in charge of the South Florida market.
"I am very excited to join the team," said Tedford, "and I'm excited about the future and what it holds. There are significant growth opportunities, and I look forward to being a part of them."
Tedford has a strong history in the towing industry, including 17 years at United Road Towing. He currently is treasurer of the Chattanooga-based International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum. He has received many awards, such as induction into the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame in 2008, among other honors.
At Guardian Fleet Services, Tedford will help the employee-owned company to continue to grow and expand. His focus on acquisitions, startups, consolidation, team building, business development, cost controls, and performance are aligned with Guardian Fleet Service’s business plan, making him a vital asset to the team.
_______
About Guardian Fleet Services:
Guardian Fleet Services Inc. was formed in 2017 following the merger of Kauff's Transportation Systems Inc. of West Palm Beach and Crockett's Towing LLC of Tampa, Fla. Today, Guardian Fleet Services companies have a combined 100-plus years of service, over 300 employees and more than
350 pieces of equipment combined.
Hannah O'Shea
Guardian Fleet Services Inc.
+1 772-318-0281
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn