Lizzie DIPP METZGER, CFP, Profiled in Forbes Feature Article.
Lizzie" Dipp Metzger, MSFS, CFP®, AEP®, from the El Paso General Office of New York Life Insurance Company has second Forbes feature.
We believe our unique value proposition, holistic planning that includes risk, accumulation and distribution management has made a positive difference in our client’s lives.”EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger, MSFS, CFP®, AEP®, from the El Paso General Office of New York Life Insurance Company has second Forbes feature. “New York Life Professional Charts Course In Second Career In Finance” Detailing her background, challenges, advice, and outlook.
— Lizzie Dipp Metzger
In this feature, Forbes highlights Lizzie’s path to success, a path that came after several career moves and having a family of three children. Like many women, Lizzie found her calling later, starting in the financial world at age 33.
Lizzie quickly grew from insurance agent to building her own firm, Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX, which serves clients nationwide. As a Financial Advisor, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Her primary focus is to provide holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, estate and business succession and wealth accumulation. Lizzie is also proud to have been a New York Life agent for 12 years and has helped her clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protecting what matters most have never been more important.
“At the end of the day, what we have to understand is a client's goals and dreams are particular to that client,” says Metzger. “We believe our unique value proposition, holistic planning that includes risk, accumulation and distribution management has made a positive difference in our client’s lives.”
Lizzie Dipp Metzger is a Member Agent of The Nautilus Group®, a service of New York Life Insurance Company, and is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. She has a BA from Pomona College and MSFS from American College. She also is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and has an AEP® designation reflecting advanced training and education in estate planning. Mrs. Metzger has been featured on Yahoo! Finance and written articles for a variety of publications including Financial Advisor Magazine. She is ranked in the top of the Forbes Top Security Professional list, is on the Advisory Board of Directors of New York Life, and is involved in a variety of community organizations focusing on children. She and her family are residents of El Paso, Texas. Crown Wealth Strategies is neither owner nor operated by New York Life or its subsidiaries.
