MERIT Announces Launch of New Website
EINPresswire.com/ -- MERIT CRO, Inc., a global clinical trial endpoint service provider focusing on the ophthalmic, respiratory, and oncology therapeutic areas, today announced the launch of its redesigned website.
The website redesign delivers quick access to not only the high-level information prospective partners and clients typically look for, but also in-depth details regarding MERIT’s focused expertise, core services, global solutions, and technology platform. The revamped website provides a comprehensive view of the company’s expanded capabilities along with improved functionality that enhances the user experience.
“We are proud to debut the new MERIT website to our pharma, biotech, and CRO partners as well as future clients who are looking to understand all of MERIT’s clinical endpoint services,” said Yijun Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of MERIT. “We feel the new website reflects the growth of our company, especially as we expand into the therapeutic area of oncology.”
Visit the new website at https://www.meritcro.com/
ABOUT MERIT
MERIT is a global clinical trial endpoint service provider specializing in the ophthalmology, respiratory, and oncology therapeutic areas. We partner with CROs and pharmaceutical and biotech companies to deliver reliable endpoint services in multi-regional clinical trials. Together our work advances and accelerates the improvement of therapeutic options for patients worldwide.
MERIT’s EXCELSIOR™ technology platform increases accuracy and efficiency by providing a suite of advanced endpoint analysis tools designed based on our extensive collaboration with biopharma companies.
MERIT’s offices are located in Madison, WI, North Liberty, IA, and in Shanghai, China. We conduct studies across the globe with experience managing clinical sites in 58 countries.
Stacy Sanderson
MERIT
+1 608-284-8810
MERIT Expertise Video