Bangladesh Furniture Company Continues Global Expansion
HATIL furniture manufacturer now operates in 90 outlets across the world
We are thrilled by the opportunities to expand and offer our quality furniture to so many countries across the world.”DHAKA, BANGLADESH, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HATIL, a Bangladesh-based furniture manufacturer, has become a widely recognized household brand in Bangladesh and has showrooms across multiple countries including India, Bhutan, Nepal, Malaysia, Canada, Thailand and the United States.
As one of the first furniture brands in Bangladesh to expand globally, the company has had the opportunity to work on many prestigious projects including crafting doors for Sonargaon Museum, one of the oldest museums bearing witness of the old regime of Bengal, in 2015 under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. In addition, HATIL has supplied furniture in the library of Visva-Bharati University in Bangladesh Bhaban, West Bengal, India.
Further expanding its market presence, HATIL recently opened its 24th exclusive showroom in India at Dhanbad in the Indian state of Jharkhand.
In 1993, the company began making furniture in a 5,000 square feet factory in Kuril for several years. However, due to the opening of new outlets and increasing demand for furniture, another factory was rented in 2003 at Shampur Industrial City in Old Dhaka. Later, the company also rented several sheds in Farashganj and surrounding areas. At present they have two factories of 75 bighas in total.
Being the only FSC-certified furniture manufacturer in Bangladesh, HATIL uses environmentally friendly raw materials that create minimal waste. Lean manufacturing is done to produce diverse products with minimal waste of materials, resources, processing, and human involvement. In the Bangladesh market, HATIL has been a proud awardee of HSBC-The Daily Star Climate Award, 2013 in Green Operation Category.
Although traditionally Bengalis have always favored furniture made of solid wood, HATIL furniture is manufactured with quality timber, creating a more modern, stylish look that younger generations are looking for when furnishing their homes.
The company also supports several youth causes, including offering free schooling for the children of its employees. In addition, HATIL supports young artists by purchasing more than 6,000 watercolors each year from aspiring young artists and gifting the artwork to customers.
About HATIL
HATIL is a Bangladesh-based furniture manufacturing company established in 1989 by Selim H. Rahman. HATIL traces its roots to H.A. Timber Industries Ltd., a company established by Rahman’s father, Al-Haj Habibur Rahman. HATIL serves the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Egypt, the Middle East, and Thailand by the OEM furniture supplier. For more information, visit www.HATIL.com and follow along on Facebook.
