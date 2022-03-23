NEWS

NOTICE – Final Rule Published for Produce Safety Rules

March 23, 2022

Re: Office of Animal Health & Food Safety – Produce Safety Rules (LAC 7:V.1201-1231)

Release Date: 3-23-22

Final Rule Published for Produce Saefty Rules

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry submitted the Notice of Intent for the proposed regulations for LAC 7:V.1201-1231, the Produce Safety Rules, to the Louisiana Register on December 10, 2021. This notice of intent to take the proposed action was published in the Louisiana Register on December 20, 2021.

These rules were finalized and published in the Louisiana Register at LR 48:3, pages 393-403 (March 20, 2022).