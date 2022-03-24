Vapor IO Recognized By CRN as a Top 50 “Coolest” Data Center Company
Annual Data Center 50 Award Honors Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid Platform
Vapor IO is leading the charge to roll out Open Grid technology in support of near-premises workloads and next-generation applications.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vapor IO, creators of the Kinetic Grid™ platform for intelligent edge-to-edge colocation, exchange, and networking services, today announced it was named to CRN’s Data Center 50 list for 2022, breaking down the publication’s vision of the top 50 coolest data center companies of the year.
— Matt Trifiro, CMO of Vapor IO
In the past year alone, Vapor IO continued to accelerate growth, including the rollout of its autonomous and intelligent internet infrastructure at the edge of the wireline and wireless networks. The company made significant progress installing its Kinetic Grid™ platform in 36 U.S. markets, built a national backbone with Zayo to provide an SLA-backed, low-latency network between markets to create a nationwide “grid” and co-founded the Open Grid Alliance.
Vapor IO also launched its INZONE program to accelerate the commercialization of true edge and near-premises applications that are impossible to deliver with legacy infrastructure. The first INZONE was deployed in 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada — served initially from two sites, spanning portions of the city of Las Vegas, as well as areas in surrounding Clark County, including the Las Vegas strip, which is projected to contribute as much as $115.8 billion in total economic impact to the region over the next 10 years.
“We appreciate being recognized by CRN for our concrete work pushing the industry forward, and our efforts to provide production-grade infrastructure that enable companies to deliver services that connect core-to-edge and edge-to-edge,” said Matt Trifiro, CMO of Vapor IO. “Vapor IO is leading the charge to roll out Open Grid technology in support of near-premises workloads and next-generation applications.”
For more about Vapor IO and its solutions, please visit www.vapor.io
About Vapor IO
Vapor IO is developing the largest nationwide edge-to-edge networking, colocation and interconnection platform capable of supporting the most demanding low-latency workloads at the edge of the wireless and wireline access networks. The company’s Kinetic Grid platform combines multi-tenant colocation with software-defined interconnection and high-speed networking. The company’s technologies deliver the most flexible, highly-distributed edge infrastructure at the edge of the wireless network. Vapor IO has deployed its Kinetic Edge services in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Pittsburgh, and is actively deploying in 36 additional markets. Follow @VaporIO on Twitter.
Vapor, Kinetic Edge, Kinetic Grid and Kinetic Edge Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of Vapor IO, Inc.
PR Team
Vapor IO
+1 510-406-0798
email us here