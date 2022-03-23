Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,093 in the last 365 days.

Video and Podcast of the First Ladies of the North Carolina Judiciary Exhibit at Campbell School of Law

This bonus episode of All Things Judicial features a tour of Campbell University School of Law's exhibit entitled First Ladies of the North Carolina Judiciary. The exhibit contains rare photographs and artifacts of North Carolina's first women judges. The tour is conducted by Campbell Law School Dean J. Rich Leonard.

In addition to the audio podcast, a video tour of the exhibit is available on the NCcourts YouTube channel.

You just read:

Video and Podcast of the First Ladies of the North Carolina Judiciary Exhibit at Campbell School of Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.