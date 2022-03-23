Video and Podcast of the First Ladies of the North Carolina Judiciary Exhibit at Campbell School of Law

This bonus episode of All Things Judicial features a tour of Campbell University School of Law's exhibit entitled First Ladies of the North Carolina Judiciary. The exhibit contains rare photographs and artifacts of North Carolina's first women judges. The tour is conducted by Campbell Law School Dean J. Rich Leonard.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.