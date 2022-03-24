National World War II Veterans Organization Appoints State Chairs in North Dakota and Wisconsin, Messrs. Rindy and Fisk

Logo for State Funeral for World War II Veterans

Bill McNutt, National Chairman announces Mr. Bill Rindy as the first Wisconsin State Chairperson and Mr. Paul Fisk as the first Chairperson for Wisconsin.

President Joe Biden has the sole authority to designate a State Funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. Paul Fisk in Wisconsin and Bill Rindy in North Dakota are winners!” — Donald Ballard, MOH holder, Vietnam

DALLAS, TX, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Funeral for World War II Veterans is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bill Rindy as the first Wisconsin State Chairperson, and Mr. Paul Fisk as the first State Chairman for Wisconsin.

Both men are distinguished Veterans with ties to World War II. Paul Fisk had two uncles who served in World War II. Bill Rindy’s father is a 102 year old Veteran of the Second World War and is still going strong.

On Labor Day of 2017, State Funeral for World War II Veterans launched a nationwide petition drive to convince the President to designate a state funeral in Washington D.C. for the last surviving Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. Only one remains: Hershel “Woody” Williams of West Virginia. A single state funeral would provide special recognition and serve as a final salute to the 16 million men and women who served in our armed forces from 1941 to 1945.

The impetus for this national movement came from 10 year old public school student Rabel Josephine McNutt of Dallas, Texas, and her father Bill McNutt. Rabel was preparing to attend the funeral of her Godfather Walter Ehlers when she originated the idea. Mr. Ehlers received the Medal of Honor fighting the Germans in the hedgerows of Normandy in June of 1944.

Today, over 25 states have passed our resolution through their state legislatures or sent a letter of support to the White House, signed by both U. S. Senators from their state and all members of their congressional delegation. The most recent was a March 8, 2022 Congressional delegation letter to President Joe Biden from Arizona, signed by U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly as well as all 9 Arizona members of the House of Representatives. U.S. Senators Romney, Manchin and Capito have put forward a U.S. Senate resolution. The 100th National Convention of the American Legion passed our resolution in 2018.

In total, 473 Medals of Honor were awarded to World War II servicemen, including 18 from Wisconsin and 1 from North Dakota.

“The United States has never held a State Funeral for an enlisted man," said Bill McNutt, State Funeral National Chairman. "No enlisted man has ever lain in state beneath the dome of our capitol in Washington. We have had many state funerals for generals, and it is now time to honor the greatest generation through a Washington D.C. funeral for the last MOH holder from the Second World War."

“Wisconsin is a vital and patriotic state," said Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient Jim "Doc" McCloughan. "Paul Fisk is just the leader to get our resolution passed by the legislature and get each of the U. S. Senators, Congressmen and Congresswomen from his state to sign a delegation letter to President Biden. And, get it done quickly!" Vietnam Medic McCloughan is a member of the National Board of State Funeral for World War II Veterans.

“Bill Rindy and his World War II Veteran father represent the best of America “ said Donald “Doc” Ballard, a Medal of Honor holder and also member of the National Board of the State Funeral organization. “ I predict he will get the Wisconsin Congressional delegation to write to the President before Memorial Day.”

Both men are recruiting a statewide board. Self nominations are welcome. Paul Fisk can be reached at pfisk1947@gmail.com. Bill Rindy can be reached at

brindy2@msn.com

About State Funeral for World War II Veterans

State Funeral for World War II Veterans exists to convince the President of the United States to designate a single state funeral for the last Medal of Honor holder from World War II, as a final salute to the 16 million men and women of the Greatest Generation who served in our armed forces from 1941 to 1945. For more information on how to join us in this mission please visit www.worldwar2salute.org.