New Fintel ‘Funds Flow’ Highlights Real-Time Data for Ownership of Retail Investors’ Most Widely Held Stocks
Chart Examines Investor Broker Accounts, Holdings and Transactions to Deliver Most Accumulating and Most Divesting Securities
Being a part of The Fintel Retail Investing Panel gives you access to a tool that helps you monitor and maintain your holdings against competitors and other investors in the retail ownership space”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a leading global provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, now provides real-time access to securities data of retail ownership on its Retail Ownership Leaderboard showing the most widely held stocks among Fintel’s customers, as well as aggregate buying and selling trends.
— Wilton Risenhoover, CEO and founder of Fintel
Fintel Retail Investing Panel
Fintel uses a panel-based methodology to determine trends in retail investment and sentiment. The Fintel Retail Investing Panel is a panel of retail investors who have linked their brokerage accounts and have agreed to share their holdings and transactions. Fintel then aggregates this data to provide metrics that show the popularity of stocks, as well as buying and selling behavior.
Becoming a member of the Fintel Retail Investing Panel is free and comes with several benefits:
* Free access to the data
* Ability to increase the credibility of one’s own investments by increasing the rankings
* Ability to influence other investors who use the Fintel Retail Ownership data as a source for due diligence
Two Key Metrics: Retail Ownership and Funds Flow
The Fintel Retail Ownership data shows the most widely-held stocks by the panel. This is presented as a “market share” metric, where we aggregate the total value of ownership of each security and then divide it by the total assets being tracked. Higher market shares indicate wider ownership by the panel, and by proxy, retail investors.
The Funds Flow data shows recent buying and selling behavior. Like Retail Ownership, it's a “market share” metric that looks at the most recent seven days of trading behavior. It is calculated by aggregating the net funds flows (purchases - sales) of each security and dividing by the total funds flows in the last seven days. Positive values indicate net purchase behavior and negative values indicate net sales.
“Being a part of The Fintel Retail Investing Panel gives you access to a tool that helps you monitor and maintain your holdings against competitors and other investors in the retail ownership space. Powerful, real-time data published in the Fintel Funds Flow is valuable attainable through the investing panel and Fintel membership. You’ll want access to gain credibility of your own investments while monitoring trends in highly accumulated and highly divested investments based on the holdings of other investors,” said Wilton Risenhoover, CEO and founder of Fintel.
To gain access to Funds Flow retail ownership securities data, sign up for a Fintel (free options available) account. Once signed in, link your broker account and return to the Fintel Retail Ownership page to see the unlocked figures.
Visit https://fintel.io/sro to learn more about the Funds Flows data sets.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 9500 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings (including SEC, LSE, ASX, and SGX). Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
