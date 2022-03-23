Teknologi Cakra Internasional is Bringing Their Business to Go International with InterconnectDATA

Teknologi Cakra Internasional Maya Miranda Ambarsari & Staff Teknologi Cakra Internasional (TCI) Iwan Ridwan, Maya Miranda Ambarsari, Rany Fardiany, Andreas Reza, Lucyana, Denny Setiawan

Maya Miranda Ambarsari, President Commissioner of Teknologi Cakra Internasional is bringing her business to go international with InterconnectDATA Platform.

To unite art and technology to create an extraordinary experience.” — Teknologi Cakra Internasional

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teknologi Cakra International (TCI) is a technology company that focuses on IT business development, IT solutions and brand consultants. Founded in Indonesia, they unite art and technology to create an extraordinary experience. TCI launched InterconnectData to provide business information with authentic data, they’re now ready to take the next step as they expand into international markets.

Teknologi Cakra Internasional is a fast-growing company that has made it its mission to bring the latest technologies and innovations to Indonesia. They offer services such as digital transformation consultancy.Maya Miranda Ambarsari as a President Commissioner Teknologi Cakra Internasional, a well-known woman entrepreneur in Indonesia, brought her company to go international with launch InterconnectDATA Business Platform. Her husband Andreas Reza as Commissioner, CEO and co-founder Rany Fardiany have started a new business platform with their CTO Iwan Ridwan. One of the reasons Maya Miranda Ambarsari is excited about InterconnectDATA is because they can provide a platform for authentic data. The company has always put customer satisfaction first. And now, they can help more customers by providing an accessible platform for authentic data.Using our deep understanding of technology, Teknologi Cakra Internasional build solutions that have measurable impact.

InterconnectDATA Business Platform

With the new InterconnectDATA Business Platform, Teknologi Cakra Internasional is expanding their reach to become a global company. InterconnectDATA simplify business decision making progress. Business decisions are things that support the sustainability of the organization. InterconnectDATA provide relevant business information to assist you in making decisions based on clear insights and appropriate trends.

Currently, InterconnectDATA has also been integrated with several trusted international class partners such as IDX, S&P Global, and Statista. The platform is ready to provide a global overview of various facts and topics, providing the latest market figures and consumer goods predictions for more than 200 markets. The various types of data available on the platform are strengthened by more than 1 million statistical data on more than 80 thousand topics and more than 22,500 sources from 170 more industries with different backgrounds. The types of data provided include data for investment analysis needs, portfolio valuation, risk management and quantitative analysis. Added with various data from industry experts, analysis and market insights, which include insights about companies, target markets, data, research, credit ratings, benchmarks, solutions that governments, companies and individuals can rely on to make business decisions with confidence.

"Through this smart platform, every user can get accurate data and information that is relevant to their business needs and interests. All data and information presented in this business information platform is real time and its validity guaranteed, so it is very potential and appropriate to be used as a reference and reference for users, ranging from companies, investors, startups, and professionals," said Maya Miranda Ambarsari, President Commissioner of PT.Teknologi Cakra Internasional.

To realize the vision for InterconnectDATA, Maya Miranda Ambarsari, a president commissioner, Andreas Reza, the commissioner, and Rany Fardiany, the Chief Executive Officer, worked tirelessly to launch this authentic data platform. They explain, “It started with a big question. How to find authentic data and information platforms to make the best decisions. With the answers to these questions presenting limitless opportunities, InterconnectDATA was born.”

Forming strong partnerships in the industry has helped propel InterconnectDATA and their parent company Teknologi Cakra Internasional to the forefront. They have managed to partner with S&P Global, Statista, and the IDX Indonesia stock exchange. “We work with partners around the world from individual Employers and regional startups to multinational enterprises In the public and private sectors, government, and communities.”

As the new age of technology continues to lay claim on every industry, Artificial Intelligence is increasingly seeping into data and analytics. This has enabled platforms like InterconnectDATA to provide smart ways for industry professionals to gather insights around funding, acquisitions, events, and news in their industry or area of interest.