The Thoughts and Insights of the Founders of InterconnectDATA

InterconnectDATA Business Intelligence Platform Maya Miranda Ambarsari, Andreas Reza, Rany Fardiany, Iwan Ridwan. Maya Miranda Ambarsari, President Commissioner & Founder InterconnectDATA

Interconnectdata provide small to large businesses with real-time information that allows our clients to make the right decisions.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses often have a hard time finding the information they need to make good decisions. In an effort to provide businesses with an easy way to research competitors and industry trends, InterconnectDATA created a database of business information available on demand. Maya Miranda Ambarsari, Andreas Reza, Rany Fardiany, and Iwan Ridwan are the brains behind this service. Teknologi Cakra Internasional (TCI), an Indonesian company that entered the Top Companies in the World, created the InterconnectDATA database platform in 2021. Since then, TCI has been growing rapidly and is becoming a major player in the industry.

The company's partnerships have inspired unprecedented growth, allowing InterconnectDATA to partner with S&P Global, Statista, and the IDX Indonesia stock exchange. In an interview with Chief Technology Officer Iwan Ridwan, he noted that "We work with partners around the world from individual Employers and regional startups to multinational enterprises in the public and private sectors, government, and communities."

InterconnectDATA offers an analytics platform for the Indonesian stock market. The company's website states that it offers "insights and recommendations" for people who have a professional interest in the Bursa Efek Indonesia, and aims to provide data about private and public markets. InterconnectDATA CEO Rany Fardiany says, "When curiosity meets innovation, the world moves forward."



About the Team



Maya Miranda Ambarsari (President Commissioner & Founder)



Maya Miranda Ambarsari is a mother, businesswoman, lawyer, philanthropist, and founder of Rumah Belajar Miranda and Interconnect Data. She is a well-known Indonesian entrepreneur. A President Commissioner at Teknologi Cakra Internasional, she oversees several of the company's subsidiaries, including Arthology.id, Interconnect Data, and Reliable Business Services Additionally, she is one of the co-founders and owners of PT Merdeka Copper and Gold Tbk, which she owns with her husband, Andreas Reza. The companies are engaged in the exploration and extraction of gold, silver, copper, and other mineral resources. As a telecommunications business owner, she started her own company. After that, she got involved with an oil refinery and some other big names like Elliottii Residence, Gorjes Hair Salon & Lounge, and the JD.id e-commerce platform. She also owned Batamec Shipyard by the end of 2019. Her balanced approach to philanthropy and entrepreneurship makes her an inspiration to millennials all over the world. About Interconnect DAT, Maya says that the initiative would create business growth for startups and restore market transparency to the global marketplace.



Andreas Reza, Commissioner



Andreas Reza is the Commissioner of InterconnectDATA. Together with his wife, Maya Miranda Ambarsari, he has laid a strong foundation for the organization. He is regarded as a very seasoned businessman in the global business and commerce community. He started his business career in the mining and real estate sector in Indonesia and further excelled in them. He is the founder of PT. Merdeka Copper and Gold Tbk, two of the most renowned names in the Indonesian market. He led Interconnect Data in securing a license from the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), where the data provided includes all public companies and Initial Public Offerings (IPO) in Indonesia. On the platform you can find various data that can be used for investment analysis, portfolio valuation, risk management, and quantitative analysis. Moreover, the company collaborates with S&P Global, an American company founded 160 years ago that has extensive experience in providing information and data that governments, companies, and individuals can use to make informed decisions. According to the founders and upper management of Interconnect Data, the platform will turn every piece of information and data into an insight, providing artificial intelligence that can accelerate progress in a changing world. They aim to provide authentic and valid information and data to help all companies, investors, startups, professionals and workers so that they can make informed business and financial decisions, determine business opportunities in global markets, and identify opportunities in various fields.



Rany Fardiany (CEO & Co Founder)



In addition to being an entrepreneur and business manager, Rany Fardiany is a designer, technopreneur, and philanthropist. Her company, Teknologi Cakra Internasional, is one of the leading information technology firms in the world. She also has an extensive background in IT Security and education management, in addition to her years of experience as a Managing Director. During the last decade, she has mentored and trained a number of millennials in management, digital marketing, information security, training, eCommerce, and creative design. In addition to co-founding Interconnect Data with Maya Miranda Ambarsari, Rany also co-founded Arthology.id, which also works under the Teknologi Cakra Internasional framework. The company's sole purpose is to provide design solutions for its clients. The company develops innovative and interactive software solutions for startups and large tech companies.



Iwan Ridwan, CTO



Iwan Ridwan is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Interconnect Data. He is really deemed as a tech connoisseur by the industry and has more than 20 years of experience under his belt.

He has previously served in the IT, manufacturing, and banking sectors as a Core Banking & Database Specialist. His role in the daily and long term operations of Interconnect Data is really vital. According to him, the Interconnect Data’s algorithm can predict market trends for different sectors in different regions. He further stated that first the firm will concentrate on the Asian and American markets since the Asian business community often struggles to get accurate information about companies due to the lack of complete and accurate data bases, which in turn results in a lot of mistakes when making investment decisions.