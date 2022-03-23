Exegy CEO O’Donnell Named Most Innovative FinTech Exec

Exegy Logo Jim O'Donnell

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim O’Donnell, Chief Executive Officer of Exegy Inc., was named Most Innovative Financial Technology Executive at the A-Team Group 2022 Innovation Awards, announced today.

O’Donnell, who has helmed the company since 2006, was recognized for his role in Exegy’s drive to innovate in the capital markets technology space.

“There are incredible innovations in the world of capital markets data and technology,” said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of the A-Team Group, who hosted the A-Team Innovation Awards 2022. “Our A-Team Innovation Awards 2022 celebrate and reward those companies at the forefront of innovation within our industry. We congratulate Exegy and Jim in winning the Most Innovative Financial Technology Executive award in recognition of their excellence in driving forward progress in capital markets capabilities.”

In the past year, Exegy, has completed a pivotal merger with Vela Trading Systems, backed by Marlin Equity Partners. The expanded company is now a global leader in patented, low-latency market data solutions, execution technology, trading platforms, and predictive signals.

O’Donnell’s leadership in pursuing the merger, and Marlin’s backing, are a testament to his vision for Exegy as a disruptive innovator across the capital markets technology ecosystem, said Craig Schachter, Chief Revenue Officer for Exegy.

“Jim sees consolidation as a means of enriching our solutions with new capabilities and added value,” Schachter said. “That vision just led to our most successful year in our history, and we’re looking forward to more growth ahead.”

David Taylor, Exegy’s Co-President and Chief Technology Officer, said as Exegy grows and gains new capabilities, O’Donnell is focused on breaking new ground.

“As Exegy’s existing innovations become the new table stakes in capital markets technology, Jim pushes us to be the first to the table with new ones.”

O’Donnell has more than 40 years of experience in financial services, including 26 years in executive and board-level positions, and 14 years as Vice President at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. He was CEO of Bush O’Donnell & Co, where his relationship with Exegy began in 2003, when Bush O’Donnell invested in Exegy as a startup.

O’Donnell said he is gratified by the recognition.

“I am proud of this award because it recognizes the larger effect of Exegy’s individual innovative products and services: Moving the markets to become more competitive, more efficient, and more open to wider participation.”

