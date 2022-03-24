Sirqul Welcomes New Strategic Alliance Partners - Wiliot, Yep, Xify, and SEVA.LOVE
Sirqul’s platform expands in the metaverse & real world with IoT realtime location tracking & visualization, conference calling, NFTs for good, & digital twins
The collaboration with Sirqul as partner for ‘Sevaverse' metaverse platform is going to be a key differentiator to create unique digital twin experiences that bridge the metaverse and real world.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiliot, Yep, SEVA.LOVE, and Xify join Sirqul’s Strategic Alliance Program (https://corp.sirqul.com/strategic-alliance-partners-2/) to fuel the interconnectivity of virtual and physical worlds. Sirqul has spent almost a decade perfecting location-based engagement and visualization solutions for IoT, mobile apps, and ecosystem operators. Case studies and use cases available for how Sirqul’s platform has been leveraged in the past include international stadiums, arenas, museums, shopping malls, connected vehicles, warehouses, retail stores, grocery, supply chain, hotels, casinos, assisted care facilities, gaming, pickup & delivery systems, private social networks, loyalty, and most recently, a video streaming solution already with millions of monthly active users (MAUs). Sirqul’s 605 APIs, 93 microservices, 3 patented hardware devices, and a plethora of white-label templates combine with the capabilities of its ecosystem of Strategic Alliance Partners to bring robust solution offerings to market. As a result, customers and partners are easily able to rapidly develop and release scalable solutions and ecosystems for mobile, web, AR/VR, social, voice, IoT, and digital-twin metaverse applications.
“Ever since the mid-nineties, my teams have been doing everything we can do to bring about our vision of an interconnected world,” said Robert Frederick, Founder and CEO of Sirqul. “From research at MIT’s Media Lab, to working with the Bluetooth SIG in my first startup, to driving mobile commerce and cloud innovation at Amazon, to being promoted in the NY Times at the very first Facebook F8 conference, working on mobile engagement solutions for one of the largest travel brands, and partnering with a household name in German automobile engineering, I have come to understand the value of collaboration and cooperation across multiple verticals that drive accelerated development, adoption, and successful business outcomes. Partnering with these 4 companies strengthens Sirqul’s tech offering and helps us to complete the circle that has spanned a 25 year career. This is just the beginning and there is so much more to reveal in the coming months.”
Sirqul’s New Strategic Alliance Partners:
Wiliot - (http://www.wiliot.com) Wiliot Cloud and IoT Pixels have the brains, self-awareness and can easily attach to trillions of items to tell you where your products are, who is using them, the temperature around them, when they need replenishing, and many more insights. Combined with Sirqul’s IoT sensors and predictive AI Visualization dashboards, the two companies will help customers understand location, presence, dwell time, historical pathing, and intent of those interacting with the devices. This intelligence drives a transformation across the Internet of Trillions of Things (IoT2) by turning on the lights to illuminate everyday items, linking the physical to the digital.
“Wiliot’s cloud connected, postage stamp sized computers, IoT Pixels, have the power to change the way products are made, distributed, used and reused,” said Thadious Fisher, Head of Sales and GM at Wiliot. “By connecting everyday things like crates, medicine, food, and clothing to the cloud, we can make dramatic improvements in efficiency, quality and address the threats of climate change and supply chain disruption, but we can’t do this on our own. Sirqul brings the innovative applications, years of expertise and route to market with top tier customers, that are required for the disruptive potential of Wiliot’s technology to be realized.”
Yep - (http://heyyep.com) Yep enables instant video calling between phones, tablets, and PCs of any operating system without any software installation, account creation, or pre-configuration. Calls can be initiated at the push of a button and shared via text, email, or instant message. Sirqul believes the future includes embedded interactive video/voice calls will help to create the human-to-human experience across physical, digital and the metaverse.
“We are thrilled to become one of Sirqul’s Strategic Alliance Partners,” said Bryan Lord, Co-Founder and CEO of Yep. “The pandemic has proven the value of being able to communicate face-to-face even when parties have to work remotely. Our partnership with Sirqul will give our combined client bases access to Yep’s API, which will enable them to build our services directly into their plethora of offerings. We’re excited to see where things go from here."
SEVA.LOVE - (http://www.seva.love) Founded by Deepak Chopra and Poonacha Machaiah, SEVA.LOVE is a social impact “NFTs for good” platform for the metaverse. It empowers global action that benefits society for generations to come by connecting artists, philanthropists, brands, and change-makers to build community around great causes. Sirqul believes their combined solutions can be the future infrastructure of the metaverse, enabling change-makers for good by building communities focused on transforming societal well-being.
“The collaboration with Sirqul as partner for ‘Sevaverse' metaverse platform is going to be a key differentiator to create unique digital twin experiences that bridge the metaverse and real world,” said Poonacha Machaiah, CEO & Co-founder of SEVA.LOVE. “We will build on the strong technology platform capabilities to create unique experiences for our smart connected cities and communities.”
Xify – (https://xify.io) UR3D is the flagship offering of Xify, Inc. (formerly AWEDU, Inc.) It provides content rich 3D immersive experiences with the ability to engage inside public and private metaverses, allowing imaginations to come alive. Fortune 500’s, educators, artists, brands, and users are given a uniquely scalable platform with a robust toolset, enabling rapidly built interactive worlds to share with others. Sirqul believes the future of 3D experiences involve experts that have existing solutions which anticipate the needs of ecosystem owners and are proud to have Xify, one of the first to enable these online 3D experiences, as a partner.
"I have known Rob for over 25 years and have seen his vision come about from the time he was doing research in the MIT Media Lab, with Anywhere and AWS when he introduced my team to Amazon, and now Sirqul," said Rick Noll, CEO of Xify, Inc. "As CEOs and futurists, we have to stay ahead of the competition and anticipate trends. Our company is blown away by how our newest platform and rendering engine works with Sirqul’s hardware and solutions, empowering customers’ and the other Alliance partners’ offerings. We see this is not a case of “1+1=3” but a rarely seen possibility of a 100X or more scenario. This Strategic Alliance enhances our growth strategy, builds revenue through licensing, assists us to complete our marketplace offerings, and allows for our new 3D and 4D offerings to be available to an even wider audience, on more devices.”
About Sirqul, Inc
Sirqul (https://sirqul.com) provides an Engagement-as-a-Service Augmented Intelligence of Things Platform that drives engagement, operational efficiency, predictive visualizations, rapid innovation, and new revenue streams for businesses of any size. At the foundation of Sirqul's platform are 605 APIs, 93 microservices, 3 distinct IoT hardware product offerings, and 30+ customizable native application templates that companies can use to get started on the platform. Sirqul is device, protocol, and cloud-agnostic – fostering an interoperable system for building future-proof API-powered solutions for retail, smart cities, new construction, mobility, logistics, campuses, buildings, entertainment, and more. Books have been written about Sirqul’s mission to make it possible for anyone to quickly build web, mobile, and IoT Applications.
About Wiliot
Wiliot is a SaaS company whose platform connects the digital and physical worlds using its IoT Pixel tagging technology, computers the size of a postage stamp that power themselves in revolutionary ways. Our vision is to expand the Internet of Things to include everyday products, adding intelligence to plastic crates, pharmaceuticals, packaging, clothes, and other products, connecting them to the internet and changing the way things are made, distributed, sold, used, reused, and recycled. www.wiliot.com
About Yep
Yep provides a frictionless, platform and device-agnostic way to collaborate via video calls. Unlike video conferencing platforms designed for large enterprises that require greater planning and are inefficient for spontaneous meetings or the walled gardens that provide artificial limitations, Yep works on any device and platform and allows video calls to be made in a matter of seconds. Its goal is to safely and securely connect the world. For more information, visit: http://heyyep.com
About Xify
Xify Inc. (https://xify.io) is a SaaS which provides UR3D™, a metaverse platform and robust toolset for developing uniquely scalable, brandable, virtual world experiences. Most world platforms require reliance on a specific social platform, expensive programming or large client/content downloads. UR3D focuses on bringing virtual world creation, XR, VR and AR to the masses. A virtual experience is now easily created using drag and drop 3D elements along with existing website content. These worlds are scalable MMO’s connecting unlimited users and can be as large as the state of California with hundreds of millions of buildings. All of this is done on the fly with a “built for the Internet” architecture. With UR3D, anyone can rapidly and inexpensively create and launch a metaverse or brand experience. This means that individuals and businesses can bring an idea to life and share it as they build it. And if data privacy and owning customer relationships is a concern – UR3D can be licensed as a white-label Enterprise solution. Xify also offers partners a framework to fully integrate UR3D with IoT devices, digital twins, cloud based data, NFT smart contracts and crypto transactions. UR3D will be released in stages within the coming months. For more information, visit: https://xify.io
About SEVA.LOVE
SEVA.LOVE is a one of a kind platform for the metaverse that aims to empower global action that benefits society for generations to come by connecting artists, philanthropists, brands, and change makers alike to build community around causes that matter. SEVA, the Sanskrit word for selfless service, enables artists to create unique NFT collections and engage their communities for social transformation. The goodness from each of these NFT auctions will go to the respective partner's foundation to drive social impact. For more information please visit https://www.seva.love/ and follow us at twitter: @metaseva instagram: @meta.seva discord: https://discord.seva.love/
Viki Zabala
Sirqul, Inc.
