Lane Restriction on I-80 EB/WB in Columbia County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Columbia County, for maintenance work.

On Monday, March 28, and Tuesday, March 29, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor will be clearing debris from under the bridge between mile marker 242 (Mifflinville exit) and mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit). Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane in westbound to be restricted and left (passing) lane in eastbound to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

