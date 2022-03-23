Symbol Security launches new partner portal to empower Strategic Partners, MSP Resellers and Trusted Advisors
Newly launched partner portal delivers an enhanced partner experience and easy navigation to ensure a superior partner experience
Symbol Security, a leading provider of SaaS-based cybersecurity awareness tools including training services, customizable phishing simulation, and dark web monitoring, has announced today a new partner portal that delivers greater support and enhanced marketing and sales capabilities to its community of Strategic Partners, MSP Resellers and Trusted Advisor Partners. The new portal was developed to provide easy access to the content, tools, and brandable assets that will help Partners build a successful security awareness training offering for their clients.
— Eric Anderson, Vice President, Sales & Channels
Given the dramatic growth of the Symbol Security partner ecosystem – which was primarily responsible for Symbol recording 350% customer growth last year – the company is committed to continuing to invest substantial financial resources into its partner enablement tools.
“Symbol Security is keenly aware that our significant growth to date and that our future success is tied directly to the success of our partners, which is why we do all we can to assist with accelerating their business growth with the tools required to make them successful.” said Eric Anderson, Vice President of Sales & Channels, Symbol Security. “With our new partner portal, we’re making it even easier for our partners to deliver a comprehensive security awareness training program offering to their clients at scale.”
Symbol’s new Partner Portal will contain:
*Ready-made and DIY marketing content including campaigns-in-a-box, email nurture flows, weekly social media content, brandable assets, and more to provide partners with flexible, self-service marketing capabilities.
*Increased lead and deal visibility for both lead registration and closed deal tracking that streamlines lead submission that provides easily tracked pipeline and converted deal management while also managing sales and renewals opportunities is made easier.
*Specialized MSP resale options which include product training, free internal and demo accounts, and access to Symbol’s lead generation network, etc.
All Symbol Security partners in good standing will have immediate access to the new portal. To learn more about the Symbol Security Partner Program, visit https://symbolsecurity.com/partners/
About Symbol Security
Symbol Security’s SaaS-based phishing simulation and training platform simulates real phishing attacks to users and reinforces learning through interactive training content - dramatically lowering the risks of users falling victim to phishing attacks that cause damaging data breaches. Symbol can be operated by company administrators with ease or leveraged by Managed Security Service Providers as part of their security offerings
