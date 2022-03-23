Submit Release
Project making improvements to FM 2641 intersection

LUBBOCK – Work on a $7.2 million TxDOT project to make improvements to FM 2641 (Regis Street), at I-27, is scheduled to begin March 30.

“Project improvements include replacing the current asphalt pavement on FM 2461 with a concrete surface, reconstructing the intersection medians to include a stamped pattern, which will match the aesthetics along 19th Street, and signalizing the intersection,” said Michael Wittie, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock Area Engineer. “The project is going to improve both traffic flow and the intersection’s aesthetics for Lubbock locals, and visitors, traveling to and from the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.”

FM 2641 airport and through traffic should anticipate long-term lane closures.

“Drivers should anticipate FM 2641 traffic to be down to one-lane in each direction throughout the duration of the project,” Wittie said. “Currently, traffic has a thru-lane and left-turn lane. During construction, they’ll only be one lane for both movements. Drivers should anticipate delays and are urged to consider using MLK, Jr. Boulevard to access the airport.”

Drivers should take note that oversize vehicles will not be permitted through the work area during construction and should contact the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles at (800) 299-1700 for information on oversize and overweight load permits, road restriction or other questions, Wittie added.

Work to rebuild the intersection is expected to conclude in the fall of 2023. Project contractor is Webber, LLC, of The Woodlands, TX.

