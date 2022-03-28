Wedding Vendors Gain Top SEO Tips from Major Industry Case Study
Analysis offers DIY tips and a behind the scenes look at improving SEOTEANECK, NJ, UNITED STATED, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedding industry educator Brian Lawrence has shared an in-depth case study on local and organic search engine optimization (SEO) involving one of the nation's leading DJ companies, Bunn DJ Company. The study, found on the Brian Lawrence blog, details in-depth, behind-the-scenes work on the Bunn DJ website and its impact on organic traffic, SEO, and local Google rankings. The case study also outlines steps wedding professionals and other small businesses can take to improve their own SEO.
While the implemented website and SEO improvements were geared towards increasing the visibility of Bunn’s flagship location for wedding DJs in Raleigh NC, the changes also impacted Google rankings for wedding DJs in San Diego CA, wedding DJs in Richmond VA as well as their Charlotte NC, Charleston SC, and Bozeman MT offices as well.
“The result of not focusing on improving the SEO of your wedding business has important, but not often obvious, consequences,” says Lawrence. “When potential customers are searching by keywords that relate to your business, if you don’t come up in the search results prominently, you miss out on an opportunity to win a new client.”
The study focuses on four areas of analysis and improvement: fixing technical issues, local city optimization, creating fresh blog content, and website speed. Each area offers details regarding what was improved and how those changes positively impacted Bunn Entertainment’s SEO and local Google rankings.
Known throughout the industry, Brian Lawrence and his team provide website design and SEO for wedding professionals in the US and Canada. Lawrence, as well as other members of his team, come from the wedding industry, providing unique perspectives on the marketing needs of event professionals. He is the author of two books, a frequent wedding industry podcast and webinar guest, and has spoken at the prestigious Wedding MBA. The full case study is available on the Brian Lawrence website, https://www.brianlawrence.com/. The direct link is https://www.brianlawrence.com/local-organic-seo-case-study-wedding-event-dj/
Brian Lawrence
Brian Lawrence
+1 201-446-1038
brian@brianlawrence.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other
Joe Bunn on improving organic SEO and Google rankings