Senate Bill 1159 Printer's Number 1507

PENNSYLVANIA, March 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1507

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1159

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, J. WARD, COSTA, BAKER, LAUGHLIN,

HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO, MARCH 22, 2022

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

MARCH 22, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),

entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible

organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing

of persons to distribute games of chance, for the

registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for

suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;

requiring records; providing for local referendum by

electorate; and prescribing penalties," in club licensees,

further providing for distribution of proceeds.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 502(c) of the act of December 19, 1988

(P.L.1262, No.156), known as the Local Option Small Games of

Chance Act, added November 25, 2020 (P.L.1192, No.118), is

amended to read:

Section 502. Distribution of proceeds.

* * *

(c) Disaster emergencies.--A club licensee may utilize the

proceeds under subsection (a)(1) for operating expenses

beginning with the 2020 calendar year through [a period of one

year after either of the following are terminated by executive

