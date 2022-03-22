Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,111 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1159 Printer's Number 1507

PENNSYLVANIA, March 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1507

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1159

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, J. WARD, COSTA, BAKER, LAUGHLIN,

HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO, MARCH 22, 2022

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

MARCH 22, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),

entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible

organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing

of persons to distribute games of chance, for the

registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for

suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;

requiring records; providing for local referendum by

electorate; and prescribing penalties," in club licensees,

further providing for distribution of proceeds.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 502(c) of the act of December 19, 1988

(P.L.1262, No.156), known as the Local Option Small Games of

Chance Act, added November 25, 2020 (P.L.1192, No.118), is

amended to read:

Section 502. Distribution of proceeds.

* * *

(c) Disaster emergencies.--A club licensee may utilize the

proceeds under subsection (a)(1) for operating expenses

beginning with the 2020 calendar year through [a period of one

year after either of the following are terminated by executive

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

You just read:

Senate Bill 1159 Printer's Number 1507

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.