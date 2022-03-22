Senate Bill 1159 Printer's Number 1507
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1159
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, J. WARD, COSTA, BAKER, LAUGHLIN,
HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO, MARCH 22, 2022
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
MARCH 22, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),
entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible
organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing
of persons to distribute games of chance, for the
registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for
suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;
requiring records; providing for local referendum by
electorate; and prescribing penalties," in club licensees,
further providing for distribution of proceeds.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 502(c) of the act of December 19, 1988
(P.L.1262, No.156), known as the Local Option Small Games of
Chance Act, added November 25, 2020 (P.L.1192, No.118), is
amended to read:
Section 502. Distribution of proceeds.
* * *
(c) Disaster emergencies.--A club licensee may utilize the
proceeds under subsection (a)(1) for operating expenses
beginning with the 2020 calendar year through [a period of one
year after either of the following are terminated by executive
