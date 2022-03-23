Submit Release
Maine PBIS Listen and Learn Session

Maine Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) is a statewide effort designed to help school teams form a proactive, schoolwide, systems approach to improving social and academic competence for all students. Schools in Maine are engaging the implementation of PBIS through a variety of training and coaching opportunities offered by the Maine Department of Education in strong partnership with the University of Maine System. PBIS has documented outcomes for schools who implement PBIS with fidelity and integrity related to dramatic decreases in the number of behavior problems experienced in their schools. Additionally, students and staff in these schools report higher ratings of school climate scores than those in comparative schools who do not use a system of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports.

Maine DOE will be accepting new applications for schools interested in PBIS to join a 3-year professional development cohort to establish a strong Tier One System. If you would like to learn more, our team will provide an overview of the PBIS Cohort Model and other pathways to access training and coaching for our Maine schools on April 6, 2022 at 3:30pm.

Join the session here. (no registration required)

For more information, please contact Anne-Marie.Adamson@maine.gov

 

