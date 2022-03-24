VCDoctor Launches Next-generation White Label Telemedicine Solution Quality Care Made Easy
VCDoctor has launched an all-new Telemedicine solution to simplify healthcare business by eliminating patients’ need to visit doctors physically.CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 has had a significant impact on community health centers, clinics, and Hospitals. As more and more patients seek alternatives to in-person appointments, providers must rethink their care delivery approach.
VCDoctor offers a one-stop HIPAA-compliant telemedicine solution for bringing doctors and patients on a single platform, enabling better care, outcome, and revenue.
What is Telemedicine?
Telemedicine or telehealth services eliminate the need for patients to visit medical facilities and doctors. Patients can meet with a doctor using any device, such as a smartphone or a laptop.
The term telemedicine was coined by Dr. Ken Bird in 1960. In 1968, Dr. Bird built and operated Boston's first "telemedicine" system, which linked a medical station at Logan Airport with hospital doctors who provided remote diagnosis, treatment, and medical image transmission. In 1970, a second link was built.
Telemedicine services now include more than just voice conversations; it also includes the use of the internet to allow face-to-face consultations between patients and doctors with full access to patients' medical charts at their fingertips.
VCDoctor Telemedicine Solutions for Clinics - VCDoctor brings a next-generation white-label telemedicine solution. With no set-up required on the clinics part, setting up a fully customized virtual clinic is now quick and straightforward.
VCDoctor Telemedicine Solutions for Healthcare Startups - VCDoctor Program is designed in a manner that you can customize it as per your startup methodology needs or the way you want to. With us, you can be assured of the best prices in the market without compromising the quality.
Benefits of Telehealth
For clinics, telemedicine promises fewer patient visits, shorter hospital stays, the ability to provide tailored medical care, disease diagnostics, and an overall improvement in service quality.
Patients, in turn, can monitor their health from home, receive highly specialized care even in remote areas, and manage their drug consumption, all of which contribute to an improvement in patient quality of life.
“Technology is not meant to replace doctors. When it comes to telehealth services, there is a lot of focus right now on concepts that seem cool. We never wanted to go down that road. We were very clear about the type of solution we wanted to create. ” said Sanjeev Agrawal, CEO, and Founder of VCDcotor.
“We've created a customizable telemedicine solution. Our telemedicine software is fully white-label and customizable. The ultimate goal is to make healthcare more accessible and providers' jobs easier in an increasingly consumer-oriented healthcare market.”
The VCDoctor Advantages
No Upfront Costs- Available on the web, Android, and iOS. No setup cost. Use the out-of-the-box features or customize as per your need.
Easy for Patients to Use - Connect patients and doctors virtually within seconds.
Secure, HIPAA-compliant - Providers can communicate with their patients from anywhere using Laptop/Desktop or Mobile device seamlessly and securely.
Mobile-Friendly Payments - Use any payment method for online transactions. Easy to integrate payment options that support all devices.
Simplify Management- Easily track and manage stock & inventory of medical supplies, as well as manage any of their details such as location, price, expiry dates, and so on.
Built For Scale - VCDoctor is built to help clinics & healthcare startups of any size to grow their service faster. The platform can seamlessly handle large volumes of expected new customers.
VCDoctor Key Facts
Patient Features
● Doctor on demand & Appointment booking
● Secure & Real-time Chat/Communication.
● Digital health records management & E-prescriptions
● Wallet Management System
● Order Medications & Lab/Radiology investigations
● Easy track of appointments, payments & video calls
● Alerts, Reminders & Notifications
● Device Integration
● Pills Reminders
Doctor-Features
● Virtual visits using HD Video
● Online prescription and real time messaging
● Calendar with appointment scheduler
● Patient health chart and reports
● Track patient's vital in real-time
● Collet Online Payments
Patient Coordinator Features
● Register patients Online &, facilitate patient’s requests
● WhatsApp, email, SMS integration
● Patient-doctor mapping and scheduling
● Queue management, interaction management, and documentation
● Store and retrieve all patient interaction requests
● Generate invoices & collect payments
Department Level Features
● Full visibility and control over inventory & Services
● Track and minimize expired inventory
● Medication and medical supply cost monitoring.
● Prevent over-stock and stock-outs
● Manages patient listing and medication/medical supply
● Dispense & Execute orders
● Upload patient reports
About VCDoctor
VCDoctor telemedicine solution for clinics was created by a dedicated team to bring the benefits of technology to healthcare delivery and care. Through our one-of-a-kind solution, we ensure that our clients' needs are addressed to the best of their professional needs and expectations.
We designed this product with care to assist both healthcare providers and their patients, and we are constantly trying to improve it and make it more useful to its users.
We provide end-to-end technology solutions as a technology partner and consultant, and we actively work toward the implementation of numerous aspects of the very complex and critical subject of healthcare.
To learn more, please visit https://www.vcdoctor.com/ and Whatsapp us on : +91- 8905989767
VCDoctor Recently Published Blogs:
https://www.vcdoctor.com/blog/training-for-telehealth-how-hospitals-can-prepare-for-telemedicine
https://www.vcdoctor.com/blog/why-virtual-doctor-visit-are-a-great-option-for-emergency-care
https://www.vcdoctor.com/blog/white-label-telemedicine-platform
https://www.vcdoctor.com/blog/how-does-telemedicine-video-consultation-work
https://www.vcdoctor.com/blog/video-conferencing-benefits-with-telemedicine
https://www.vcdoctor.com/blog/telehealth-vs-telemedicine
https://www.vcdoctor.com/blog/difference-between-emr-and-ehr
Sanjeev Aggarwal
VCDoctor
+1 949-340-7490
info@vcdoctor.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn