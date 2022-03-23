A Welcome Fuel Duty Cut - But Make It Permanent
UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "It would be churlish not to be thankful to the Chancellor in cutting Fuel Duty by 5p for 12 months. Well done Rishi! Our relentless campaigning has been fruitful. It will give some respite to millions of motorists, that have had and continue to have no choice but to drive. Just as important this fiscal relief to hauliers and small businesses teetering on survival, desperately need this reduction more than most road users, it’s way overdue. It will only benefit drivers and the economy if the new fuel taxation level becomes permanent and is accompanied by the introduction of an independent pump pricing watchdog, we’ve notionally called PumpWatch. Today’s fuel duty reduction must be passed onto drivers immediately. PumpWatch is the ideal vehicle to make that happen and to stop the perennial fleecing of drivers by businesses and speculators further up the fuel supply chain. Please meet with FairFuelUK, Chancellor to discuss the way forward, we want to help. Use us please." Howard Cox, Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign
Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps with a continual call for PumpWatch. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users. https://fairfueluk.com
Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £110bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator, fuel tax today would be 90p/lt rather than 57.95p/lt. Today we would be paying £1.80+ per litre at the pumps had FairFuelUK not fought for the World's highest taxed drivers. Because of the Campaign, inflation is down 6.7% and £24bn has been put back into consumer spending each and every year since 2011.
FairFuelUK is a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return, warrants the need for FairFuelUK.
For 12 years, this award winning campaign is funded by the RHA, and previously by Logistics UK and other respected organisations, 1.7m supporters and 146 MPs . FairFuelUK is fronted by the Campaign's Founder Howard Cox. Funding is through support from key founding backers the FTA (Logistics UK), RHA and regular donations from supporters. Previous backers have included the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and many others.
