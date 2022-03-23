Radia, One of the Largest Physician-Owned and Operated Radiology Groups in the Nation, Partners with Rad AI
Collaboration is a catalyst for maximizing the positive impact radiologists can make in patient care by using the latest advances in AI to automate impressions
Rad AI has proven to be a ‘best-in-class’ partner and a ‘best-in-class’ AI solution”LYNWOOD, WA, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radia, one of the largest physician-owned and operated radiology groups in the nation, announced it is partnering with Rad AI, the nation’s fastest growing radiologist-led AI company, to use its advanced technology in generating customized radiology report impressions. This partnership builds on Radia’s mission to deliver the highest quality patient centered healthcare to the communities they serve through collaborative partnerships, innovative technology and customized service solutions.
— Bart P. Keogh, MD, PhD, Radia’s President & Chief Executive Officer
“Rad AI has proven to be a ‘best-in-class’ partner and a ‘best-in-class’ AI solution,” said Bart P. Keogh, MD, PhD, Radia’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Because they are led by radiologists, Rad AI not only listens to our feedback, but knows how to best implement it practically and quickly. Their automated impressions improved our radiologists’ efficiency, and I am looking forward to the value-add features they plan to incorporate into the product in the near future.”
Rad AI automatically generates a customized impression from the findings and clinical indication dictated by the radiologist, using the most advanced neural networks. It learns each radiologist’s language preferences from their prior reports, to create an impression that the radiologist can simply review and finalize. In addition, Rad AI improves report accuracy and consistency by making sure to include significant incidental findings, answering the main clinical question, and providing the latest consensus guideline recommendations for follow-up. The impression appears in the practice's voice recognition software as soon as the radiologist finishes dictating the findings, without any clicks, hotkeys or new windows.
“We’re proud to work with industry-leading, privately-owned and operated radiology groups like Radia. Their commitment to quality and innovation is commendable and they are one of the most successful and respected practices in the country,” said Dr. Jeff Chang, ER radiologist and co-founder of Rad AI. “Radia and Rad AI are both hyper-focused on innovation, quality and compassion, and we look forward to how this partnership will grow over the coming years.”
About Radia:
Radia is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the United States. Our team of more than 200 board-certified radiologists, with subspecialty training in all aspects of radiology from Mammography to Neuroradiology and Musculoskeletal to Interventional, provide comprehensive services to 100+ hospital and clinic partners in 6 states with both on-site and remote interpretations in addition to onsite procedural coverage.
At Radia, we believe radiology is part of the patient's care team, providing the best possible information to clinicians, facilitating optimal decision making.
Learn more about Radia at https://radiax.com/.
About Rad AI:
Rad AI streamlines the radiology workflow, providing time savings for radiologists and improving report consistency, while helping reduce radiologist burnout. Co-founded by the youngest US radiologist on record, Rad AI is working with 7 of the 10 largest private radiology practices in the U.S. and expanding quickly. Rad AI is based in Berkeley, CA.
Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on Twitter @radai.
Niven Shah | Press Relations
Rad AI
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other