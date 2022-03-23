Cloud Discovery Market Analysis | Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth Factors by 2030

Allied Market

Integration of multi-cloud and big data technology among various cloud-based organizations is expected to proliferate the growth of the market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud discovery market analysis is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunications industry with special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by component type, service type, deployment type, organizational size, and industry vertical. The global c market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud discovery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Cloud computing is an on-demand delivery of services such as servers, storage, compute power, and other IT resources over the internet. It provides a simple way to access servers, software, services, and storage over the network, without provisioning any physical hardware or any nitty-gritty of managing that comes along. It gives the power to scale or shrink any time without provisioning any physical hardware.

Increase in adoption of cloud computing technology among various industry sectors is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the global cloud discovery market during the forecast period, owing to features of cloud discovery such as data sharing through file feeds, high-quality web services, and single sign-on connection across the network.

Increase in adoption of IT-based applications among various information technology and other organizations is another factor expected to boost the growth of the global cloud discovery market, owing to various services offered by cloud discovery in dynamic application programming interface such as robust capacity & performance, optimized resources, cost efficiency, high quality delivery, and enriched data results for cloud services.

Key industry players - Cisco Systems Corp., BMC Software Inc., Puppet Inc., White Hat Security., NetSkope Inc., Service Now Inc., McAfee Inc., ASG Technologies, Cipher Cloud Inc.

Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Discovery Market:

1. The COVID-19 has impacted the overall market along with the growth rate in 2020. Latest research, perspectives, and insights on management issues that matter most to the companies and organizations about the market are leading through crisis to manage risk and digitize operations.

2. It is expected that the U.S. cloud market growth slowed down to nearly 2% in 2020. As a result, ICT spending in major economies, such as the U.S., declined in the first half of 2021, but it is expected to recover in the second half.

3. In addition, there is a notable ramp-up in technologies, such as work-from-home infrastructure, collaboration tools, virtualization infrastructure, VPN networking, mobile devices, security, desktop support, and Zoom, during COVID-19.

Region covered - North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

