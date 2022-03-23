Submit Release
Acadex Network To Begin Whitelisting Ahead Of Upcoming IDO

The countdown to the IDO is near, and for the Acadex Network community, this signifies progress in the network's scheduled launch.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The steaming IDO of the forerunner of meta-learning and pioneer of decentralized education, the Acadex Network would commence April 14th, 2022. This outing is assuring to appeal to interest and profit based investors, with attributive details below: 

▪️ Medium: IDO
▪️ Price: 0.03 USD
▪️ Token Sale Date: 14 APR - 13 MAY
▪️ Total Tokens: 200,000,000
▪️ Ticker: $ACDX
▪️ Network: Binance Smart Chain
▪️ Distribution: 10% at TGE, then linear release for 12 months

Record books have shown that presales can be oversubscribed within a very short period. Hence, for FOMO and premium service privileges, the network happily commissions its IDO Whitelisting Program which is to take place up until April 12th, 2022. 

ACDX IDO WHITELISTING
In the context of a Presale, whitelisting is like a regular hotel reservation (but with a lottery twist). This program permits for prospective investors to stamp their interest in acquisition of ACDX, at the upcoming IDO. Investors are to fill a curated form with valid information, for a chance to claim a guaranteed allocation slot ahead of the upcoming Acadex Network Public Sale. These entries would be screened and run by a lottery system to randomly select the lucky whitelisted investors. 

HOW TO PARTICIPATE
For valid entries, investors are to have accomplished all enlisted requirements.
 
▪️ Start Date: March 23rd, 2022 00:00 AM UTC
▪️ End Date: April 12th, 2022 23:59 PM UTC

Follow the Acadex Network on Twitter, Telegram, Telegram News, Medium, CoinMarketCap’s Cryptown and add on Coinmarketcap Watchlist. Correctly fill the curated form and ensure the given emails and BSC addresses are satisfactory. 

A list containing the “selected” investors (represented by their addresses) would be published on socials at the end of the whitelisting program. At commencement of the presale event, selected addresses will be whitelisted for 48 hours, after which the unclaimed allocations will be open for general purchase. 
Kindly note that selections are done solely by lottery system and there is no special criteria for selection. 

IMPORTANT NOTICE
Whitelist entries would be screened and the following would be disqualified: 
▪️ Entries with BSC addresses having less than 3 transactions
▪️ Entries by bots
▪️ Entries with duplicate identities
▪️ Entries with any incomplete step in the process as described above

The whitelisting process for the ACDX IDO is now LIVE!

About Acadex Nework
Acadex Network is the World’s Pioneering Decentralized Education Network, introducing blockchain’s first Proof of Knowledge (PoK) consensus.

Bound to upscale the global education quality and learning systems, by instituting study inclusiveness, subsidized student loans, reward learners, authors, creatives and curb study certificate forgery, blockchain intellectual property copyrighting and authentication using NFT, AR & VR technology.

Acadex Network
Acadex Network
pr@acadex.network
