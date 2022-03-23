Submit Release
SILVER ALERT Maureen Pasten - ACTIVE

Maureen Pasten, 66-years-old, 5' 05", 160 lbs., brown hair, and green eyes. Last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, unknown colored sneakers, and carrying a white trash bag with clothing. Maureen was last seen on foot in the area of North 35th Avenue and West Deer Valley Road. She suffers from multiple medical conditions and can become easily confused and lost. If you have any information, please contact Phoenix PD.

