LIFE Provides Medical Student Scholarships in the West Bank

LIFE Gives Underprivileged Students the Opportunity to Receive the Education they Dream of by Providing Medical Student Scholarships in the West Bank
Any individual with the drive and motivation to acquire the education that they dream of should be able to do so without the hindrance of financial resources.”NABLUS, WEST BANK, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Bank is filled with families living in poverty, struggling to get by with just the basic needs, let alone proper education. Life for Relief and Development (LIFE), has partnered with the An Najah National University and Hebron University to provide medical students scholarships, hoping to give them and their families a brighter future.
Founded in 1977, An Najah National University is a non-profit public higher education institution located in Nablus, West Bank. It is the largest university in Palestine and has been recognized globally through international university rankings. The mission of An Najah National University is to advance education, share knowledge, and foster skills needed for its students to lead a successful life. There is also an emphasis on promoting a culture of scientific excellence through research on a global level.
The importance of higher education is recognized by society as a means of lifting oneself from a life of poverty. A university degree is a hallmark of achievement that many have strived for. Unfortunately for some, the dream of higher education is a fantasy. Access to knowledge to better oneself is hindered by their socio-economic status. Despite their mental abilities to be successful academically, they lack the financial means.
Scholarships remove the financial obstacle to higher education by awarding students’ academic performance. They help ensure that hard-working and underprivileged students get the chance to go to university by funding part or all a student’s tuition and fees. Without the financial burden, students can focus and excel in their studies.
“Any individual with the drive and motivation to acquire the education that they dream of should be able to do so without the hindrance of financial resources,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “One of many LIFE’s projects focuses on education in many aspects, alleviating the financial burden that families encounter to support their children or even themselves with proper tools needed to achieve a proper education.”
LIFE, An Najah National University and Hebron University are all looking forward to the prospect of cooperation and collaboration between the three parties in various fields. With the common goal of improving the lives of humanity, projects in the fields of medicine, science, and technology, are of interest. This synergistic collaboration where resources, ideas, and knowledge are shared, will produce a greater impact on the community. LIFE intends to help make higher education more accessible all over the world by contributing to scholarship programs at An Najah University and Hebron University, as well as many other universities like them.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
