Outstanding people recognized for service during the pandemic

CANADA, March 22 - Thirty-one people from throughout B.C. and one group are being honoured with the Medal of Good Citizenship, recognizing outstanding contributions to the well-being of their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual medal presentation will take place on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

“We are proud to honour these British Columbians who have demonstrated themselves to be extraordinary individuals,” said Premier John Horgan. “Each one of them has been singled out by their peers for their tremendous generosity, kindness and selfless acts of service during one of the most challenging times in our province and around the world.”

In recognition of this extraordinary time due to the pandemic, the 2021 Medal of Good Citizenship is focused on honouring people who have gone above and beyond expectations in their response to COVID-19. The recipients represent a diverse group of people from 21 communities, demonstrating that B.C. is full of people who generously give for the benefit of their communities.

“Congratulations to the unsung heroes in our communities being honoured today,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, and chair of the medal’s selection committee. “You demonstrated the power of kindness and the real meaning of paying it forward during one of our generation’s most turbulent times. Thank you for being beacons of light in our communities.”

The Medal of Good Citizenship is one way for British Columbians to recognize people for their contributions and dedication to community service. Nominations for the Medal of Good Citizenship are accepted year round, and British Columbians are encouraged to submit people they know who have been particularly kind, generous or self-sacrificing without expectation of reward.

In addition to the Medal of Good Citizenship, people may be nominated for the Province’s other honour, the Order of British Columbia, which recognizes those who have served with the greatest distinction and excelled in any field of endeavour, benefiting British Columbians and others throughout Canada and beyond. The deadline for nominations for the Order of B.C. this year is April 4, 2022.

Learn More:

2021 medal recipient biographies: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/MGC_Recipients.pdf

Medal of Good Citizenship information, including how to nominate generous and kind role models in your community: www.gov.bc.ca/medalofgoodcitizenship

Order of B.C.: www.orderofbc.gov.bc.ca