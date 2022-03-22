Governor Abbott Appoints Ladner, Brown To Risk Management Board

TEXAS, March 22 - March 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Gerald Ladner, Sr. and appointed William Brown to the Risk Management Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The State Office of Risk Management administers insurance services obtained by state agencies, including the self-insured government employee’s workers’ compensation insurance program and the state risk management programs.

Gerald Ladner, Sr. of Austin is Vice President of Strategic Agent Partnerships and External Affairs at State Auto, a division of Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. Previously, he served as Vice President of Sales and Regional President at State Auto and as Regional Vice President for Zenith Insurance Company and Zurich North America. He is a member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas, Insurance Council of Texas, and the Infragard National Alliance, an FBI-affiliated organization dedicated to the strengthening of national security and community resilience. He is also a trustee for Rollins College located in Winter Park, Florida. Ladner received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Rollins College.

William Brown of San Antonio is an attorney at USAA. He is a member of the Texas Bar Association, American Bar Association, and the San Antonio Bar Association. He served as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) lawyer in the United States Army for over 20 years, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel prior to his honorable retirement. He completed the Army Airborne Command and General Staff College and is a veteran and Bronze Star recipient from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Directors for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Brown received a Bachelor of Science in Human and Organizational Development from Vanderbilt University, a Juris Doctor degree from St. Louis University School of Law, a Master of Law from the JAG Law Center and School, and a Master of Business Administration from St. Mary’s University Greehey School of Business.