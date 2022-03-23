Submit Release
Joseph Perkins Indicted for Attempted Murder

March 22, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Yesterday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 22 year-old Joseph Perkins on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of first-degree assault.  The charges stem from a January 3, 2022 incident in which the defendant is alleged to have shot two individuals in their vehicle near the intersection of Tudor Road and the Old Seward Highway.

If convicted at trial, Perkins faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment for the attempted murder charges.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Perkins is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. He is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on March 23, 2022.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Cody Tirpak at (907) 269-6300 or cody.tirpak@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee or Assistant Attorney General Daniel Cicciatore.

