St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Two-Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4001769
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/17/2022, 2050 hours
STREET: VT Rte. 25
TOWN: Corinth
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Zachary Ferro
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? No
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Audi
VEHICLE MODEL: A4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Maya Bailey
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? No
PASSENGER: Patrick Reardon-Estes
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? No
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 03/17/2022, at approximately 2050 hours, Vermont State Police Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rte. 25 and Village Rd. in the town of Corinth, VT. The operator of Vehicle 1 (V1,) Zachary Farro, was brought by EMS to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for serious bodily injuries. The operator Vehicle 2 (V2,) Maya Bailey, and the passenger of V2, Patrick Reardon-Estes, advised no injuries.
Investigation determined that V1 was travelling south on Village Rd. toward Rte. 25 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection. V1 went through the stop sign and crashed into V2, which was travelling west on Rte. 25.
This crash remains under investigation, and anyone with any information involving the events of the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.
Trooper Kyle Fecher
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819