St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Two-Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4001769

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2022, 2050 hours

STREET: VT Rte. 25

TOWN: Corinth

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Zachary Ferro

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? No

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: A4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Maya Bailey

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? No

PASSENGER: Patrick Reardon-Estes

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? No

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 03/17/2022, at approximately 2050 hours, Vermont State Police Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rte. 25 and Village Rd. in the town of Corinth, VT. The operator of Vehicle 1 (V1,) Zachary Farro, was brought by EMS to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for serious bodily injuries. The operator Vehicle 2 (V2,) Maya Bailey, and the passenger of V2, Patrick Reardon-Estes, advised no injuries.

Investigation determined that V1 was travelling south on Village Rd. toward Rte. 25 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection. V1 went through the stop sign and crashed into V2, which was travelling west on Rte. 25.

This crash remains under investigation, and anyone with any information involving the events of the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

Trooper Kyle Fecher

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819