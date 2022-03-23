Submit Release
All About Love: Poems from Mixed Experience

Author Shares about Her Mixed Experiences in Different Surge of Emotions

Words sizzle and leap from my pen/As if effervesces again./The thrill of your touch, like the sun,/Restores inspiration outrun.”
— Joan B. Clark

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Joan Bonnell Clark has published her book title, All About Love: Poems from Mixed Experience. The author shares her mixed experiences with love — young love, disappointed love, other loves, short and sharp conclusions about love, and abundant love. Humor and hard-won wisdom lie in these verses. Her subjects are things and events anyone can relate to from his or her personal history.

There’s an occasional tang of bitterness and a bit of regret, but most of these poems celebrate the joyful interest which love lends to our otherwise pedestrian lives. These poems are in different varieties of forms — rhymed and unrhymed. Some are not academic in tone. This volume is body and mind work that has very accessible and memorable lines.

Joan Bonnell Clark is a native of Florida. Her second collection of poems differs significantly from her first Glimpse of God. It was composed entirely of religious verses. She writes from over sixty years in roles as varied as a daughter, student, professor, wife, mother, teacher, librarian, lover, and friend. Recorded in All About Love are her sensitive but often unorthodox impressions and emotions. It has honest appraisals of how love seemed at a certain point in her life, having weathered several marriages and raising four children in and around her professional accomplishments.

She dares to share in her senior years these immensely personal poems. Anyone can empathize with many of the experiences and emotions evoked by the enclosed lines. As to whom they were originally addressed, that will remain a mystery unless the proverbial shoe fits.

All About Love: Poems from Mixed Experience
Written by: Joan Bonnell Clark
Hardcover |
Paperback |
Kindle |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

