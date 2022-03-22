CARC Newsletter Spring 2022

Click on the article you wish to read, or scroll down through them.

The Children’s Advocacy Resource Center (CARC) has been a project of Kansas Legal Services since 1999.

CARC is a statewide program dedicated to providing legal advice or services to families caring for children in or at risk of entering the foster care system. CARC also provides resources for legal professionals who represent children or work as Guardians ad Litem.

Under the CARC program, Kansas Legal Services operates a Guardian ad Litem/foster care hotline that takes direct calls from foster families, foster youth, grandparents, community direct service providers, and others throughout Kansas in order to offer advice, representation, resource referral, or technical assistance on child welfare-related issues in Kansas.

Additionally, this second CARC Newsletter issue marks the revival of the newsletter, a resource for child-related legal issues, updates, and spotlights on other child-focused programs and projects throughout Kansas.

Now CARC has a new logo and a new online presence.

It is our hope that this newsletter will help educate the Kansas legal community about changes in law within the state and expose the legal community to other resources in our community.

Please consider sharing this newsletter link with peers and colleagues who have an interest in child welfare and child legal representation.

Thank you for the work you do to improve the lives of children throughout Kansas.