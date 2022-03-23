Author Explores The Life of Ava Fairy and Her Friends

“Ava was the most loved fairy in her village. She was kind and happy almost all the time. She loved to twirl and dance in the air.”” — Beverly Fearon

Author Beverly Fearon has published her book title Ava Fairy Loses Her Wings. The story introduces the main character Ava Fairy who has two best friends. Queen Emery of the Bees is one of them. Ava loves to help the bees find the sweetest flowers. Until one day, a very greedy human named Blister Bumm comes to steal this magical honey. As he tries to steal the honey he steps on poor little Ava Fairy. Mia Fairy, Ava's other best friend, makes her famous mango healing juice in hopes of making her good as new. But there is only one thing that no one knows if it will help. Will it grow her wings back? It is a story about how she learns to live without being like all her fairy and bee friends.

“This beautiful story demonstrates the powerful healing magic of friendship, selfless service, and gratitude, while simultaneously demonstrating how our perspective can create beauty, even amid unimaginable adversity.” — Ivan D. Petrich, Amazon Customer Review.

“This is a great story with meaning for young and old. I would recommend this story to anyone. It has great illustrations too.” — Goodreads Review.

Beverly Fearon was born in California. She was not like the rest of her family. She had to spend a lot of time in the hospital. Learning to walk and to play with her five sisters was very hard. As she spent time in the hospital she learned to use her imagination. Even though the doctor said she would not live long, she is now a grandmother and sharing her ideas with others. It is a little bit of her story about how she struggled to be like those other people she loved. To find her place in the world using her talents even though she had to work harder than the rest, just like Ava Fairy.

Ava Fairy Loses Her Wings

Written by: Beverly Fearon

