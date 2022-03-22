Let’s Team Up to Find the Alphabet Letters! A Fantastic, Fun Searching Journey

“The first girly U sheep, seeing the other, discovered that they were sister sheep and the W was their mother. And so the two Us wandered away and began to play.” — Mark Vogel

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mark A. Vogel will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie: Let’s Collect the Alphabet. It is a children's book made by the author about two dogs, who, in their search for each letter of the alphabet, encounter humorous and fun adventures with a variety of letter characters. It is action-packed that will help children to learn the letters of the alphabet entertainingly. From cover to cover, young readers and parents will be delighted as they turn each page to read about a new adventure with a new letter.

“The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie: Let’s Collect the Alphabet, is an entertaining and fun-to-read book for children of any age. The adventures of these two dogs are set in a poetic style that is sure to hold your attention from beginning to end.” — Amazon Customer Review.

“The dynamic pairing of the learned teacher and his fun-loving student seems to presage great promise for further excursions like this one. Since the letters form the basis for all our language learning, Vogel’s book provides accessible introductions to their appearance and some of the words associated with them. It is an especially recommended exploration for preschoolers, offering education through employment.” — Reviewed by Barbara Bamberger Scott, US Review of Books.

Mark Vogel was born in Seymour, Indiana, and moved to Pinellas Park, Florida, where he grew up. Vogel now lives in Chesapeake, Virginia, with his wife. He believes that his books will help children in learning the alphabet and numbers in easy-to-understand and fun stories with the turn of each rhyming page.

The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie: Let’s Collect the Alphabet

Written by: Mark A. Vogel

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.