The ultimate beginner’s guide to the works of the world’s greatest dramatist” — Chris Maddix

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover a new love for classic literature with Chris Maddix’s Climbing Steep Literary Hills, at a Slow Pace: A Normal Person’s Guide to Shakespeare. The extensive summaries and plays within this book comprise fifteen of the best works of Shakespeare—English poet, playwright, and actor, widely regarded as the greatest writer in the English language and the world’s greatest dramatist. With his twenty-three-year teaching experience, Chris has expertly rewritten and constructed Shakespeare’s works in such a way that they might be seen as understandable, not overly time-consuming, mostly contemporary, and yes, fun.

The second of four children in a working-class family, Chris was born and raised in a small town in central Michigan. A quiet, hardworking student, Chris accepted an appointment to the US Naval Academy, which led to twenty-six years in the Navy as a helicopter pilot, recruiter, and emergency action officer. He deployed on nearly every type of ship on the East Coast, from an aircraft carrier to a battleship, spending time in the Mediterranean and Persian Gulf. He also spent seven years at the Pentagon.

Upon retirement, Chris immediately embraced his first love and teaching, both in a crime-ridden public high school in Baltimore and an idyllic, small private school north of the city. Chris taught nearly all subjects and all grades in addition to coaching and refereeing many sports. Chris is also a musician and is married with five children. He has been a writer of book reviews, magazine articles, and grammar books.

Understanding the complexity of Shakespeare’s works, Chris has created a fundamental “primer” that renders classic literature more accessible to a new wave of readers around the world.

Climbing Steep Literary Hills, At a Slow Pace: A Normal Person’s Guide to Shakespeare

Written by Chris Maddix

