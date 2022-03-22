How This New Book Leads Readers to Appreciate Self Discovery?

If you were to weep diamonds and change your future, would you choose to cry forever?” — Frank Tropea

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian author Frank Tropea launches his new book The Princess Who Wept Diamonds with poetry in motion on every leaf. This 122-paged book brings readers to the melodramatic adventures of Ellida, the young and virtuous princess, who was born with a curse to weep diamonds.

The story revolves around Ellida’s journey to self-discovery. Blinded with luxurious palace life, Ellida didn’t know that her endless pain sourced someone’s pleasure. She grew up being tortured psychologically causing her to depreciate the beauty of love, life, and happiness over time. Yet her resilience turned the tide, Ellie found her guiding light towards a new beginning.

“... Though Ellida’s story is a fairytale, there is much to be found in this novel that will appeal to many readers. Adults, as well as children, will delight in this tale that deals with greed, psychological torment, love for animals, and discovering true self,” says Kat Kennedy of The U.S. Review of Books..

Frank Tropea was born in 1949 in Massachusetts to an Italian family. When he was little, he always loved fantasy and fairy tales. Later on, supernatural stories were included in the list. After enlisting in the Navy, he completed his college with two degrees in Literature and Psychology. Ten years later, he went to Harvard Extension to get my M.A. in Literature and Psychology. The human mind and all its gifts and pathologies fascinated me with no end.

The Princess Who Wept Diamonds

Written by Frank Tropea

E-book |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book retailers.