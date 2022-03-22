Author Fully Displays Genuine Emotions through Memoir

A running commentary of life brimming with enthusiasm, smiles, and laughter.” — Carl M. Robinson

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Carl Robinson provides a thorough portrayal of what life was like for those who lived during the ‘40s and ‘50s through his biography titled Finding the Clouds and a Life.

PRESS RELEASE | LONDON BOOK FAIR 2022

In his memoir, Carl comprehensively captures in words his milestones and the profound and meaningful relationships he has made through the years. The book embodies positivity even through unfavorable circumstances. Even though most of the events recorded in his book were set during the peak of the Second World War, Carl writes about an era when one rarely gets to make his own choice, and from that, he’s able to indirectly point out that with strength and resilience, anyone can live the life they want.

Carl is a married man of five grown children. He graduated from Visalia Union High School in California and received a college scholarship to play football at the University of Nevada. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and went through pilot training for the Korean War. When he returned to college, he received a master’s degree in secondary education. He managed to earn two retirements, one from the Air Force and one from the Washoe County School District in Nevada.

Carl M. Robinson’s book is a compelling memoir of a distinguished military veteran, accomplished school administrator, and dedicated man.

Finding the Clouds and a Life

Written by Carl M. Robinson

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.