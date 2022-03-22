Author Shares His Tips How to Understand Financial Planning Works for Teenagers and Young Adults

“Some adults have to work almost all their lives. Others get to stop working sooner. They take up hobbies and interests they enjoy.” — Gordon Hughes

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Gordon Hughes, CFP, published his book titled Money Smarts for Teens & Twenties: Understanding why financial planning works, makes it easy!. It is an advice book.

Youth don’t just need to know what to do and how to manage money — they also need to understand why! Why would any teenager use good advice if they don’t like why they should?

“Knowledge is easy for him to understand.” — Proverbs 14:6. The author wants to help youth understand why financial savvy today will impact their future. The author said that “as a financial planner, I’ve seen the sad results of people blindly starting in life without the simple basic understanding about finances. I believe young people are very capable of success and happiness.

All they need is to be informed. This book offers some things to do, other things to avoid, and why.” “The teaching approach is direct and uses simple, real-world examples like purchasing a car versus using public transportation to illustrate many of the larger concepts and ideas. The author’s rich professional experience married with the simple delivery to reach the target audience creates a text that is universally useful but also straight to the point. Parents should consider this required reading for any other child.” — Michael Radon, U.S. Review of Books.

Gordon Hughes, CFP, has over 25 years of experience as a financial planner. The preventable problems he sees in his practice motivated him to write this book.It covers aspects of financial success that were general in view. Without this understanding young people are apt to find themselves in financial do-do.

Money Smarts for Teens & Twenties: Understanding why financial planning works, makes it easy!

Written by: Gordon Hughes, CFP

