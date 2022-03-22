MDOT public meeting March 29 to discuss US-23 improvements in Arenac County

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

BAY CITY, MIch. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a public meeting to discuss planned improvements on US-23 through Arenac County, including the US-23 connector, and 19 bridge structures.

Who: Interested residents Community leaders Local businesses MDOT staff and contractors

When: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 4 p.m.

Where: Standish Municipal Building 399 East Beaver St. Standish, MI 48658

COVID-19 precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of all guests.

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: MDOT will invest $37 million to resurface 6.4 miles of US-23 from the I-75/US-23 Connector to Grove Street in the city of Standish. Work includes various projects on 19 bridge structures in and near the project limits, including deck replacements, deck patching, substructure repairs, and railings. The US-23 Connector bridge over M-13 will be replaced with a roundabout.

To ensure work is completed this year, the contractor may begin work on bridge structures as early as March 28. This work will initially result in minimal impact on drivers. Additional impacts are expected to occur during bridge work on I-75/M-61 and road work along US-23. MDOT will share traffic maintenance plans and restrictions during the meeting.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.