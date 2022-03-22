Author’s Emotionally Rich Novel Inspires Readers Search for the Beauty in Everything

Writer’s calling, “weeds in the garden,” resulted in a beautiful story of life, growth, and faith.” — Diana lynn Klueh

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diana Klueh has always expressed in her diary her passionate desire to be an author. This eagerness, ignited by a strong calling, inspiration from the life of St. Therese of Lisieux, and years of rendering service to child survivors of domestic abuse, created a brilliant outcome – Saint Agnes' Garden. The main character, Jodie, is a wild little flower, who with her mother, must survive the strange northern life in Terre Haute, Indiana after Jodie’s father left them. Even so, underneath Jodie’s sass, lies a tenacious young lady that believes she has to live her life the way the Lord wants her to.

This novel paints a picture of how difficult it is for young women to navigate the early years of adolescence, and despite the questions and disappointments that come with growing up, there is hope that shines through the love of the Lord. Diana dreams that through Jodie’s story, people will see more clearly the value of children that the Lord has treasured and that the children of today would persist on looking ahead where their great future lies – and tirelessly chase it.

“This is a sweetly told story about childhood and all the questions, hopes, and disappointments that come with it. Klueh is particularly skilled at description... While the novel isn’t strong on plot, its descriptions and characterizations make for a satisfying read-- one that’s likely to be enjoyed by those who enjoy a tender tale about life in another era.”— BlueInk Reviews.

Diana enjoys her blessed life with her husband, two grown children, and three lively grandsons. Her novel reflects her yearning for people to see that broken kids are not weeds but are precious flowers that belong in the garden.

Saint Agnes' Garden

Written by Diana Lynn Klueh

