Author Exposes Unsettling Truth about Evolution and its Consequences

This book answers a lot of questions that have changed on the tip of the tongues of many.” — Alan V. Newton

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The possibilities and limits of madness, even in the modern world, remain partially unexplored and unbeknownst to many like an enormous iceberg with only its tip showing on the surface. However, Alan Newton tackles a controversial assumption supported with logical pieces of evidence that madness, technically psychosis, may be a part of the human condition rather than a disease.

The Unreasonable Silence of the World: The Cognitive Revolution and its Consequences is Alan’s daring attempt to dive into the depth of the hidden truth of psychosis. He traces as far back to an interval between 150,000 and 60,000 years ago when humanity’s unique abilities appear to have been primarily formed. This period, the Cognitive Revolution, is

considered by some to be responsible for the transition from primitive hominid to imaginative human and took place in, evolutionarily speaking, a remarkably short time.

Ever wonder about the roots of mythology and religion? Reading Alan’s book might be your snap eureka. The author initially taught dental students. However, shortly after developing a taste for neurology, he joined the local neuroscience group, “The Brain Cell,” which he used as an aid towards his chosen field of research, pain studies. He has now retired as Senior Lecturer and Emeritus Honorary Consultant from the Faculty of Medicine, Liverpool University.

He is a past chairman and long-term committee member of the university art group and is married with three children.

Written by: Alan V. Newton

