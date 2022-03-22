Magistrate Appointed Judge in Greene County

After six years as a Greene County magistrate, David M. McNamee will begin his service as a Xenia municipal court judge on April 11.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s judicial appointment fills a vacancy left when Judge Ronald C. Lewis was appointed to the Second District Court of Appeals in December. McNamee must run for and win election in 2023 to keep the seat for the remainder of the unexpired term ending on Dec. 31, 2025.

McNamee has spent the last six years as a magistrate in Greene County. He was named magistrate and court administrator for the domestic relations court in January 2021 after serving the juvenile court for five years. He also worked for 23 years in private practice.

