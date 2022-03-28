Ketamine Research Institute Introduces: RESTORE - The Next Generation in Ketamine Therapy
RESTORE is the next generation of advanced ketamine infusion therapy that unlocks the full potential of ketamine. Faster, More Effective, and Longer-Lasting.
RESTORE unlocks the full potential of ketamine, making it faster-acting, almost twice as effective, and six times longer lasting than any other ketamine therapy available today.
The Ketamine Research Institute has announced the release of their ground-breaking ketamine therapy, RESTORE. RESTORE is a revolutionary advancement in psychedelic medicine that seeks to unlock the full potential of ketamine by making it more rapidly acting, almost twice as effective, and six times longer lasting than regular ketamine infusions. It's also the most affordable and convenient ketamine-based therapy available.
"We are excited to offer this new therapy to our patients," said Dr. Gerald Grass, the Ketamine Research Institute founder and pioneer of ketamine’s remarkable antidepressant properties discovered at Yale University School of Medicine. "RESTORE represents a major advance in psychedelic medicine and offers people a safe, rapidly effective and long-lasting treatment for depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, and other mental health conditions."
What is RESTORE?
The RESTORE Infusion® is the culmination of over 35 years of clinical research and experience with ketamine. RESTORE utilizes a proprietary infusion process and metabolic enhancement methodology radically different from any other ketamine protocol or ketamine infusion center. The RESTORE Infusion® program is so effective and long-lasting that many refer to it as the "Gold-Standard" of ketamine-based treatment.
How is RESTORE different from regular ketamine infusion therapy?
Over the last 20 years, thousands of published research studies have shown that ketamine infusions can be rapidly effective and life-changing therapy for people suffering from severe depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Despite these remarkable potential benefits, actual clinical experience with ketamine infusions has revealed significant shortcomings and limitations associated with ketamine infusion therapy.
Unfortunately, they don't work for everyone. While up to 70% of "research subjects" in carefully controlled research facilities showed improvement, only 44-50% of "real world" people who received ketamine infusions at local ketamine centers benefited. More than that, ketamine infusion therapy is cumbersome and costly. The conventional way of administering ketamine infusion therapy usually takes two weeks to complete, requires six or more infusion sessions, and then additional monthly ketamine infusions to maintain the therapeutic benefit.
The inconvenience, time-consuming, and costly nature of the procedure for most individuals has prevented ketamine therapy from being more widely accepted and utilized in clinical settings.
RESTORE changes everything by unlocking the full potential of ketamine.
RESTORE was developed to overcome the shortcomings of ketamine therapy by making it faster-acting, more effective, longer-lasting, and less expensive. RESTORE is a significant improvement in ketamine therapy that has been called the "90-Minute Transformation."
The RESTORE ultra-rapid infusion program is administered by our team of highly trained and experienced Ketamine Research Institute medical specialists who know what it is like to have a RESTORE experience. The entire RESTORE experience is curated and provided in a calm, safe, and secure environment designed to help our clients feel relaxed and at ease from the moment they arrive.
The RESTORE ultra-rapid infusion program is an outpatient procedure that takes just 90 minutes of infusion time to complete. The RESTORE Infusion® program is administered over three days in just three treatment sessions. Most patients experience significant improvement after the first treatment, with further improvement after each subsequent session. Many of our patients report that the RESTORE experience was not only "transformative" but one of the most life-changing events in their lives.
The majority of patients who have completed the first RESTORE Infusion® sessions and two additional augmentation infusions three months later continue to experience symptom relief for many months to years before they may need to see us again. No other ketamine therapy or ketamine infusion can match the rapid onset, long-term durability, and cost-effectiveness, as seen with RESTORE.
Future Expansion and Availability
RESTORE Infusion® therapy is exclusively offered at the Ketamine Research Institute's Sarasota, Florida clinical center. We're discussing options with aligned organizations to increase the number of RESTORE Infusion® centers worldwide to make this ground-breaking therapy more accessible.
About the Ketamine Research Institute
The Ketamine Research Institute was established to help advance and perfect ketamine therapy for a wide range of chronic diseases. The Ketamine Research Institute is a highly focused and specialized institution dedicated exclusively to developing new ketamine treatments, expanding medical uses of ketamine treatment through clinical research, and educating and training clinicians worldwide in the safe, secure, and effective use of advanced ketamine therapy.
After almost two decades of clinical application, research, and development of this cutting-edge therapy with precision medicine and targeted therapy, we have developed the most sophisticated ketamine treatment available. Our efforts have radically improved on the original standard ketamine infusion, making the RESTORE Infusions® the most effective, fastest-acting, and longest-lasting ketamine-based treatment in the world.
Although we remain committed to the development of RESTORE, we are also involved in numerous internal clinical investigations to examine the full range of potential therapeutic targets for advanced ketamine therapy, the use of synergistic neuromodulation modalities, and the exploration of clinical biomarkers to guide ketamine therapeutics.
Educating tomorrow's ketamine clinicians is also one of our main priorities. The Ketamine Research Institute has developed the first and most comprehensive educational training program for clinicians in Ketamine Infusion Therapy for Mood Disorders to facilitate the initiative. To share knowledge and expertise with clinicians on the cutting-edge of ketamine therapy, we've established an international multidisciplinary collaboration initiative with centers in Australia and Europe. The Ketamine Research Institute, in collaboration with our partners, has developed the first International Standards for Ketamine Infusion Outpatient Centers to ensure that all of our certified ketamine providers provide treatment in a safe, secure, and effective manner.
