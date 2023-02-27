Ketamine Research Institute Launches the New 2023 "Mini-Fellowship" Intensive Ketamine Training Program for Clinicians
The Gold Standard in Clinician Education: Meeting and Exceeding APA and ASA Recommendations for Ketamine Training
Our program is designed to provide clinicians with the most up-to-date and comprehensive APA and ASA compliant training in ketamine infusion therapy available”SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ketamine Research Institute is excited to announce the launch of its new 2023 "Mini-Fellowship" intensive training course for clinicians. This comprehensive training program is designed to provide clinicians with the knowledge and skills to administer ketamine infusion therapy safely and effectively. The program is led by Dr. Gerald W. Grass, a nationally recognized expert in ketamine therapy who has been instructing physicians, fellows, and government organizations such as the Veterans Administration and the Department of Defense in ketamine therapy since 2013.
— Gerald W. Grass, MD
The program is tailored to meet or exceed the recommendations for clinician training in ketamine infusion therapy by leading medical organizations such as the American Psychiatric Association (APA) and the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). Our commitment to adhering to these rigorous standards underscores our dedication to providing the highest level of education and training for clinicians seeking to incorporate ketamine therapy into their practices.
The "Mini-Fellowship" intensive training course offers a comprehensive educational experience that includes evidence-based didactic lectures, interactive discussions, case studies, and hands-on clinical experiences administering ketamine infusions. What sets this program apart from other ketamine infusion training programs is that it takes place at a fully operational ketamine center. In addition, it provides trainees with supervised "hands-on" clinical infusion experience under the guidance of more experienced clinicians. Furthermore, it allows trainees to experience a ketamine infusion personally. This unique approach will enable clinicians to understand the drug's effects by directly sharing them.
"Our program is designed to provide clinicians with the most comprehensive and up-to-date training in ketamine infusion therapy," said Gerald Grass, MD, at the Ketamine Research Institute. "Our unique personal ketamine experience sets us apart from other programs and provides our trainees with a deeper understanding of the phenomenological aspects of ketamine therapy. This experience also enables clinicians to develop valuable insights into the "ketamine experience," which can help them better understand and treat patients receiving this innovative therapy.
Personalized Learning, Practical Experience: Gain Confidence in Ketamine Infusion Therapy through Hands-On Training
The training program features a comprehensive didactic curriculum that covers a range of critical topics, including advanced pharmacokinetic dosing strategies and a Precision Medicine approach to patient selection and evaluation. Participants will have ample opportunities to observe and participate in supervised clinical infusion sessions, which provide invaluable hands-on experience and help to build confidence in administering ketamine infusions to patients.
Upon completing the "Mini-Fellowship" intensive training course, participants will receive a certificate of completion that attests to their advanced knowledge and expertise in administering ketamine infusions safely and effectively. Trainees will be able to confidently diagnose, treat, and manage a range of psychiatric and chronic pain conditions using ketamine therapy.
Moreover, they will be better equipped to educate their patients about the benefits and risks of ketamine infusion therapy while also addressing any questions or concerns they may have. By completing this rigorous training program, clinicians can take their practice to the next level, providing a higher standard of care to their patients and contributing to the broader community of ketamine therapy providers.
Applications for the "Mini-Fellowship" intensive training course are now open. For more information or to apply, please visit www.ketamineinstitute.com.
About the Ketamine Research Institute:
The Ketamine Research Institute was established to help advance and perfect ketamine therapy for a wide range of chronic diseases. The Ketamine Research Institute is a highly focused and specialized center dedicated exclusively to developing new ketamine treatments, expanding the medical uses of ketamine treatment through clinical research, and educating and training clinicians worldwide in the safe, secure, and effective use of advanced ketamine therapy.
