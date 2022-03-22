Latinas Share Their Voices in Nationally Acclaimed Legal Thriller by Author William Bernhardt for Women's History Month
Bernhardt enlisted input from a Houston-based focus group of Latinas when further developing the main character in his Splitsville Legal Thriller Series.
I was fortunate to receive input from a wonderful focus group of Latina readers who helped me craft Kenzi’s character and make her authentic, appropriate and true.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The third installment in William Bernhardt’s legal suspense thriller novel, Shameless, has a diverse twist in honor of Women’s History Month. Its timely release is scheduled for the end of Women’s History Month.
Bernhardt’s enlisted input from a Houston based focus group of Latinas in further developing the main character in his Splitsville Legal Thriller Series. His main character, Kenzi Rivera, is a struggling Latina lawyer who has been passed over for promotion in her own father’s law firm. She embarks on several legal adventures that position her smack dab in the middle of perceived impossibilities that challenge her sense of justice and familial obligations. The series has gotten rave reviews from seasoned authors like Gary Braver, best-selling author of Tunnel Vision and Tess Gerritsen, author of Choose Me.
Authenticity is extremely important when crafting characters from diverse cultures, and Bernhardt wanted to honor his readers by doing the work of perfectly portraying this sensational legal dynamo. He stated, “I was fortunate to receive input from a wonderful focus group of Latina readers who helped me craft Kenzi’s character and make her authentic, appropriate and true. I consulted this amazing group of women on every aspect of Kenzi’s character—how she dresses, how she talks, and how she behaves. Thanks to their invaluable input, this series represents exactly what I wanted—greater diversity and representation for the best of the modern legal system and those who care deeply about defending the rights of women and the underprivileged.”
Cathryn Martinez, a member of the focus group, had this to say, “As a Latina, there are many times where we are misrepresented in literature and culture. I appreciate the author for taking the time to put together a group and listen to perspectives that are not his own to preserve the integrity of the character in the book.” She is currently the Development and Community Engagement Coordinator for Career and Recovery Resources, Inc.
McWriting Services spearheaded this project and Show Host/Podcaster for Radio Crystal USA, Claudia Macias, MS Ed., was the group coordinator and recruiter. She states, “If you don’t speak up or author your own story, someone else will. And often it will be a misrepresentation filled with stereotypes and myths. We must make room at the table and share our stories, our voices, our feedback. Being a part of this Latina Focused Book Group is a way to ensure we are at the publication table lending our expertise. I am excited and at some point, will write my story!”
About William Bernhardt
William Bernhardt is the author of over fifty books, including The Last Chance Lawyer (#1 National Bestseller), the historical novels Challengers of the Dust and Nemesis, two books of poetry, and the Red Sneaker books on writing. Bernhardt has received the Southern Writers Guild’s Gold Medal Award, the Royden B. Davis Distinguished Author Award and the H. Louise Cobb Distinguished Author Award, which is given “in recognition of an outstanding body of work that has profoundly influenced the way in which we understand ourselves and American society at large.” In 2019, he received the Arrell Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Oklahoma Center for the Book.
