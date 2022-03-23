Beauty Industry SuperStar Becomes Area Representative for L.A. Bikini
Successful Franchisee Becomes Area Representative for L.A. Bikini Brand
The entire population of New Jersey was waiting for hair salons, nail salons and hair removal studios to reopen.”SEA GIRT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michele Sottosanti knew exactly what she was looking for in the next stage of her career, and L.A. Bikini, the franchise concept that combines a novel “sugaring” hair removal technique with a forward-thinking business model, checked all the boxes. L.A. Bikini is in growth mode since it began franchising in 2015. It already has locations in seven states, and its ambitious growth plan calls for having 100 studios open across the country by 2027, eventually expanding to more than 300 locations.
— Michele Sottosanti
With a sales background in the beauty industry and experience as a retail franchise owner, Sottosanti already had the skills, knowledge, and management experience; she just needed the perfect business match and she found it with L.A. Bikini, the Hoover, Alabama based franchisor. Sugaring uses an all-natural sugar paste formulation to remove unwanted hair in a natural way without the harsh chemicals used in the outdated hot-wax Brazilian. Sugaring is a healthier, less painful way to remove hair that also inhibits hair growth, all of which helps to achieve the smoothest skin possible – and a loyal following.
Sottosanti's L.A. Bikini opened in June 2020 – during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic – and attracted a loyal following from the start. “Right out of the gate we did pretty well,” said the 55-year-old Sottosanti, a Wall Township New Jersey resident. “The entire population of New Jersey was waiting for hair salons, nail salons and hair removal studios to reopen.”
Sottosanti is not only a franchise owner, but an Area Representative for L.A. Bikini. which means she operates studios of her own, but also recruits other potential franchise owners to open multiple locations. Area Representatives commit to opening from seven to 20-plus units in designated territories over periods ranging from five to 10 years. Michele’s territory covers Monmouth County and she is targeting Middletown, Shrewsbury, Ocean Township, Marlboro, Manalapan, and Freehold in New Jersey for new locations.
“My past experience in the beauty and retail industries gave me everything I needed to grow and be successful in my L.A. Bikini franchise, as well as develop and support new franchisees as they open their studios within my Area Representative territory,” Michele said. She spent eight years with The Wella Corporation in distribution, customer service, and sales management; six years as a district sales manager with Dermalogica; and seven years as owner of a Learning Express Toys franchise from 2013 to 2019.
While using sugar to remove unwanted body hair is actually an ancient technique, it took L.A. Bikini to find a niche with the unique service and help it stand out in a competitive industry with little differentiation. L.A. Bikini offers a forward-thinking business model combined with state-of-the-art technology; smaller, more efficient studio footprints that result in lower operating costs and fewer employees; and unique membership models that give customers special perks and savings with only a short-term commitment. L.A. Bikini is striving to offer transformative hair removal by creating a mutually rewarding relationship between its owners, employees, and guests and that is a formula for success that has individuals like Michele Sossanti bullish on the growth of the concept.
“The service industry, which I had worked in during my sales career, has always been somewhat ‘recession proof,’” Michele concluded. “So I started to dig deeper and do my research for a unique business that offers a service that would set itself apart from other competitors. I came across L.A. Bikini and that was it for me. I jumped at the opportunity to bring the first sugaring franchise to New Jersey.”
