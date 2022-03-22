Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,183 in the last 365 days.

Farmers are Center Stage at Ag Day on the Hill

NASHVILLE – Tennessee farmers, agriculture officials, legislators, Tennessee College of Applied Technology students, 4-H members, and FFA members gathered today with citizens from across the state for Ag Day on the Hill in Nashville. The event coincides with National Agriculture Week and recognizes the farmers and forestland owners who are dedicated to feeding, building, clothing, and fueling our world.

Governor Bill Lee kicked off the day with a proclamation for Ag Day to recognize the abundance provided by agriculture. In Tennessee, ag-related industries employee 324,000 people and infuse $81 billion into our economy.

“Today we celebrated the dedication of farmers and foresters,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “It was a great time for the ag industry to be together and showcase Tennessee’s number one industry. I am a fifth-generation dairy farmer, so the milking contest was an enjoyable part of today’s festivities.”

This year’s Ag Day on Hill spotlighted the dairy industry. Members of state legislature and state executive leadership squared off in a milking contest. Today’s winners were the executive branch team who earned a commemorative award and bragging rights. The Farm and Forest Families of Tennessee organization presented a $1,000 check in honor of the milking contest winners to the Shooting Hunger Backpack program.

Ag Day on the Hill featured a variety of events and exhibits, livestock displays, and many representatives from the agriculture and forest industries.

Pictured is Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. at Ag Day on the Hill milking contest.

You just read:

Farmers are Center Stage at Ag Day on the Hill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.