US Senate Candidate Visits NYC and Long Island for the First Time

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifelong resident of a small hamlet in Guilford, a town within Chenango County, Thomas Quiter is traveling downstate to New York City to attend events and talk with constituents.

Tomorrow, March 23rd at 7pm is the Libertarian Party of Suffolk County’s Annual Convention, which is being held at the Huntington Moose Lodge in Greenlawn. Quiter will be speaking alongside Larry Sharpe, candidate for Governor, and Jonathan Howe, candidate for Congress.

On Thursday, March 24th, Tom plans to spend most of the day with a representative from the Libertarian Party of Nassau County, and tour the area. Later that night, the Libertarian Party of Queens will be hosting an event at Rivercrest on Ditmars Blvd at 7pm.

On Friday, March 25th, Tom will be sightseeing and traveling to different parts of the city to talk to voters and hear their concerns.

On Saturday, March 26th, starting at noon, there will be a Saint Patrick’s Day parade in Bayside, Queens along Bell Boulevard from 35th Avenue to 42nd Avenue. Quiter will be in the parade marching alongside other candidates and NY Libertarians.

“As a lifelong resident of upstate New York, I am extremely familiar with the upstate-downstate divide. I believe there are ways to heal this divide and bring more prosperity to both. We should not be separating ourselves - we should be working together”, says Quiter.

Quiter’s campaign manager, Brianna Coyle, grew up in Ozone Park. She is also the current Public Relations Director for the Libertarian Party of Queens. On the subject of Quiter’s first trip to NYC she said the following: “My candidate is an extremely promising individual and I am confident he will be able to serve the people of New York. Having spent most of my life in Queens and then some time in Tom’s hometown, I can’t even begin to express how different the culture is. Being in rural Central New York felt like another world to me. I am beyond happy about this and cannot wait to see how his candidacy is received downstate, and in particular, the greatest city in the world.”

Thomas Daniel Quiter is a 2022 candidate for US Senate. In 2020, he ran for New York State Senate against Republican Incumbent Fred Akshar. To learn more, visit thomasquiter.us.