Former Pilot Flies Readers in the Air with Anthology of Airborne Adventures

—“The night I continued landing that airplane in my sleep, and I continue to have dreams of flying problems to this day.”” — Captain Robert Kavula

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The night I continued landing that airplane in my sleep, and I continue to have dreams of flying problems to this day.” — excerpt from I’ll Have the Chicken. In this memoir, Captain Robert Kavula humorously recalls his life high up in the sky. I'll Have The Chicken started as just interesting stories the author has told relatives and closest friends. However, the tales are too thrilling not to write them into a book. I’ll Have the Chicken is nothing but engaging stories that send readers inside the cockpit, mid-air, to experience the life of a flyer. The stories’ range from Captain Kavula’s journey to become a pilot, hilarious conversations among aviators, exhilarating incidents on the runway and in the air, and a “life-changing” flight with the phenomenal Neil Armstrong.

“Kavula’s story is an intriguing one, which engages the reader from the very first page. One gets a true sense in reading this work that not only did Kavula love his many, rich experiences flying aircraft but that he appears to find joy in sharing the stories of those experiences with the reader,” notes Jonah Meyer of The US Review of Books.

Captain Robert Kavula’s life as a pilot gave him countless stories that have resulted in this book. part of his motivation for this work is the many times he tells a story, and people respond, “you should write a book.” Captain Kavula’s wife was his editor during the writing of the book. They live in Las Vegas, Nevada.

I’ll Have the Chicken

Written by Captain Robert Kavula

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.